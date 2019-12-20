The Nebraska City girls’ basketball team is still searching for its first win on the year after a road loss to Plattsmouth, 56-24, on Friday, Dec. 13.

Taelyn Allen led Nebraska City with eight points. Allen was 4-of-6 from the field.

Abby Balfour scored seven points, including a first quarter three-pointer. Reese Madsen, Halle Thompson, Katie Schreiter and Chloe Schaulis, scored two each; Kendyl Schmitz, one.

Plattsmouth recored 16 steals and out-rebounded the Pioneers, 37-35.

Nebraska City will be home to face Elkhorn on Friday, Dec. 20. Game time is 6 p.m.



Plattsmouth 65, Pioneer boys’ 62 OT

Pioneer Nyuon Thuokok ended with a double-double night as Nebraska City suffered a close overtime loss to Plattsmouth, 65-62, on Friday, December 13 at Plattsmouth.

“We got out quick, had quite a bit of foul trouble, and weren't able to hang on,” said Coach Matt Thompson following the close defeat.

At halftime, the Pioneers carried a 27-26 lead.

Heading into the fourth quarter, NC led 44-40. In the fourth, Plattsmouth battled back to tie the game. In overtime, Plattsmouth outscored NC 6-3.

Nebraska City shot 45 percent from three-point range. The Pioneers were 10-of-22 from behind the arc.

Thuokok scored 13 points and hauled in 10 rebounds.

Chase Brown led the Pioneers in scoring with 14 points; Braden Thompson, 11; Mason Hamilton, 10; Clay Stovall and Eli Southard, seven each.

“We had a hard time dealing with their size down the stretch,” Thompson said. “The kids really battled hard though. It was a heck of a high school basketball game. (I) was really proud of the effort. It was a good learning experience that will hopefully help us out in the future.”

Nebraska City will be home to face Elkhorn on Friday, Dec. 20. Game time is at 7:30 p.m.