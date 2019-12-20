Libby Baumert scored a season high 12 points during a 55-24 win over HTRS on Friday, Dec. 13. Lourdes improved to 5-0.

The Knights jumped out to a 17-2 first quarter lead and by the half, led the Titans 35-7.

Baumert finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Baumert was 3-for-3 from the field and 2-of-3 from behind the three point line.

Ivye Meyer and Emma Heng, each scored six; Aspen Meyer and Addie DeFreece dropped in five each; Gracie Ragland and Elaina Madison scored three each; Sofia Fulton and Elizabeth Heng scored two each; Brianna Fulton, one. Madison led the Knights with four assists. Brianna Fulton and Aspen Meyer, each recorded three steals.



Knight boys’ 59, HTRS 24

After having dropped its first game on the year, the Lourdes boys’ basketball team has bounced back and won two consecutive games including a 59-24 home win over Humboldt-Table Rock-Steiner on Friday, Dec. 13.

A 26-point second quarter allowed the Knights to pull away for the win

Blake Miller led the Knights with 15 points and Max Baumert added 13.

Leo Sibinelli scored nine points; Will Welsh, seven; Will Funke, six; Joseph Kearney, five; Beau Lee and Colby Howard, two each.



Next

Lourdes will be home to face Archbishop Bergan on Friday, Dec. 20. It will be a girl-boy doubleheader with tip time at 6 p.m.



