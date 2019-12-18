STORY CITY — The Roland-Story girls’ basketball team overwhelmed Saydel from the start in a 70-18 Heart of Iowa Conference victory Friday.

The Norse, ranked fifth in Class 3A, blanked Saydel in the first quarter and by halftime they held a colossal 42-8 advantage. Roland-Story ended up shooting 48 percent from the field with seven 3-pointers and making an impressive 17 of 22 free throws in improving to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in the HOIC.

The most impressive stat of the game for Roland-Story was the fact that all 13 players that played scored. The Norse also had 12 individuals snare at least one rebound, eight finish with at least one assist and eight with at least one steal.

Reagan Barkema followed up a 25-point game against South Hamilton with 23 points and four blocks, rebounds and steals apiece versus Saydel. She made 9 of 11 field goals, including 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Madeline Morton, Emily Berggren and Reece Johnson each scored six points and Jadyn Nelson and Dani Grady chipped in five apiece. Morton also had two assists and one steal, Berggren three rebounds and one assist, Johnson three assists and two rebounds, Nelson five rebounds, one steal and one block and Grady two rebounds and assists apiece.

Amy Rathmacher scored four points and Jordyn Ramus, Madison Geise and Madison Martindale each tallied three. Rathmacher added one assist and steal apiece, Ramus three rebounds, Geise two boards and steals apiece and Martindale three rebounds and one block.

Juliann Clark and Madi Bauer finished with two points, assists and steals apiece. Ava Charlson also netted two points and added two rebounds and one steal.

Roland-Story 70, Saydel 18

S 0 8 9 1 - 18

RS 24 18 17 11 - 70

Roland-Story (70) - Ava Charlson 0-2 2-2, Jordyn Ramus 1-4 0-0 3, Juliann Clark 0-1 2-3 2, Amy Rathmacher 2-3 0-0 4, Madeline Morton 2-2 0-0 6, Emily Berggren 1-4 4-4 6, Jadyn Nelson 2-3 1-2 5, Dani Grady 2-3 0-0 5, Reagan Barkema 9-11 2-2 23, Reece Johnson 2-5 2-2 6, Madi Bauer 1-2 0-0 2, Madison Geise 0-7 3-4 3, Madison Martindale 1-1 1-3 3. Totals: 23-48 17-22 70. 3-point field goals (7): Barkema 3, Morton 2, Ramus, Grady. Rebounds (34): Nelson 5. Assists (14): Johnson 3. Steals (14): Barkema 4. Blocks (6): Barkema 4. Fouls: 14.

JEWELL — Roland-Story used a big second quarter to overpower South Hamilton, 67-37, for a Heart of Iowa Conference road win Dec. 10.

The Norse outscored the Hawks 24-7 in the second quarter to build a 40-17 lead at the half. South Hamilton outscored Roland-Story in the third quarter, but the Norse pulled away in the fourth to remain perfect on the season at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the HOIC.

Roland-Story forced 25 turnovers and only committed 11 in the win. The Norse shot 47 percent from the field and held a 30-22 rebounding advantage.

Sophomores Reagan Barkema and Reece Johnson had big nights to lead Roland-Story to victory.

Barkema scored 25 points after making 9 of 14 field goals and 5 of 8 3-pointers and she also dished out two assists. Johnson finished with 14 points after making 5 of 9 field goals with a 3-pointer and she tacked on three steals and one block.

Kylie Tjernagel had seven points, Amy Rathmacher four points and five rebounds, and Juliann Clark two points, three assists and four steals. Jadyn Nelson and Madison Martindale both had four points and rebounds apiece, Madeline Morton delivered four points and two assists and Madi Bauer three points.

Roland-Story 67, South Hamilton 37

RS 16 24 11 16 - 67

SH 10 7 12 8 - 37

Roland-Story (67) - Ava Charlson 0-1 0-0 0, Jordyn Ramus 0-1 0-0 0, Juliann Clark 1-4 0-0 2, Amy Rathmacher 2-4 0-0 4, Madeline Morton 2-8 0-1 4, Emily Berggren 0-0 0-0 0, Jadyn Nelson 2-4 0-0 4, Dani Grady 0-0 0-0 0, Reagan Barkema 9-14 2-2 25, Reece Johnson 5-9 3-4 14, Madi Bauer 1-2 0-0 3, Madison Geise 0-2 0-0 0, Kylie Tjernagel 3-5 1-2 7, Madison Martindale 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 27-58 6-9 67. 3-point field goals (7): Barkema 5, Johnson, Bauer. Rebounds (30): Rathmacher 5. Assists (17): Clark 3, Grady 3. Steals (15): Clark 4. Blocks (1): Johnson. Fouls: 15.

STORY CITY — Reece Johnson didn’t like sitting on the bench.

Roland-Story was holding on to a 25-24 lead at halftime against Boone Monday. Johnson spent most of the first half in foul trouble and she was determined to do something about it when play resumed.

Johnson scored 14 points in the second half, including 11 in the third quarter to help the No. 6 team in Class 3A turn a nail-biter into a 65-39 rout.

Johnson started the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers and she added another basket off a drive to push the Norse lead to 33-24.

“The first half I got fouls early, so coming out in the second half I wanted to make a difference,” Johnson said. “I just wanted to bring a lot of energy.”

Reagan Barkema followed up Johnson’s big spurt with a 3-pointer to cap a 20-0 Roland-Story run that began in the second quarter.

The Norse received a big boost from its bench in the second quarter. Jordyn Ramus came up with six points and Jadyn Nelson three to help Roland-Story turn the tide.

From there it was all Roland-Story.

The Norse played like a team that made state last year, refusing to let Boone’s size advantage and the hot shooting of Toreador guard Emily Ades rattle them in the first half. Then they completely took over the final two quarters.

“We just have confidence in each other,” Norse senior guard Juliann Clark said. “That’s one great thing about this team.”

From the middle of the second quarter through the final buzzer Roland-Story ended up outscoring Boone 49-15.

“We were just moving the ball well and hitting shots,” Clark said. “That brought a lot of energy for us on defense and we created turnovers. That kept the pressure on them.”

Clark matched Johnson with 14 points to lead the Norse in scoring and she also had six rebounds, six assists and five steals. Barkema scored 10 points and blocked a shot, Ramus and Madeline Morton netted six points apiece. Nelson added five points and one block and Dani Grady and Kylie Tjernagel each chipped in four points.

Madison Martindale tacked on two points and three rebounds and Amy Rathmacher four assists and one block.

Boone fell to 1-4.

Ades ended up with a game-high 16 points, but she only scored five after the first quarter. Natalee Danner had seven points and 10 rebounds and Katie Winter seven points and four blocks for the Toreadors.

Roland-Story 65, Boone 39

B 13 11 10 5 - 39

RS 10 15 18 22 - 65

Boone (39) - Natalee Danner 3-6 0-0 7, Emily Ades 6-11 0-2 16, Ashley Behrendt 2-8 0-0 4, Emmy Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Katie Winter 3-5 1-2 7, Zoey Hightshoe 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan Kathman 1-3 0-0 3, Lilly Lyons 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 16-39 1-4 39. 3-point field goals (6): Ades 4, Danner, Kathman. Rebounds (32): Danner 10. Assists (10): Danner 3, Behrendt 3. Steals (5): Behrendt 2. Blocks (7): Winter 4. Fouls: 13.

Roland-Story (65) - Ava Charlson 0-0 0-0 0, Jordyn Ramus 1-3 4-4 6, Juliann Clark 4-9 3-6 14, Amy Rathmacher 0-0 0-0 0, Madeline Morton 2-8 1-2 6, Emily Berggren 0-0 0-0 0, Jadyn Nelson 1-1 1-2 4, Dani Grady 1-5 1-2 4, Reagan Barkema 4-10 0-0 10, Reece Johnson 5-8 0-0 14, Madi Bauer 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Geise 0-0 0-0 0, Kylie Tjernagel 1-4 1-2 4, Madison Martindale 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 20-50 14-20 65. 3-point field goals (11): Johnson 4, Clark 3, Barkema 2, Morton, Grady. Rebounds (22): Clark 6. Assists (15): Clark 6. Steals (11): Clark 5. Blocks (3): Rathmacher, Nelson, Barkema. Fouls: 11.