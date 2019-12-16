Among all the hoops action on the hardwood and the grappling action on the wrestling mats, there comes an announcement from the gridiron.

Recently there came an announcement that three-year varsity football quarterback Mitch Randall will be representing Waukee football at the Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Football Classic. Before he departs for collegiate football, Randall will dawn a Warrior helmet and grace the high school football scene once more come July 18 of 2020. There he will join nearly 80 other football stars in their last chance at high school competition.

Across his senior campaign alone, Randall completed 1,968 yards through the air for 15 aerial touchdowns while producing 1,073 yards on the ground for 16 rushing scores. It marked the second straight season that the signal-caller posted over 1,000 yards on the ground and through the air.

Mitch is an outstanding athlete and really knows the game of football well,” said Warrior head coach Scott Carlson earlier in the season. “He’s the guy that when things get messy or troublesome, you want him in the game leading your team.”

Following his high school playing days, Randall will join up with Minnesota State University football in Mankato to a Mavericks squad that is currently set to take on the NCAA Division Two title game next week.