It was a mixed bag for the ADM basketball teams Friday night as they took on conference foe Winterset.

In front of the hometown crowd, the Tiger girls won 76-41 behind a strong fourth quarter while an epic fourth-quarter comeback fell just short for the Tiger boys, losing 71-69. Behind 59 percent shooting from the floor a pair of 20 point quarters, the Tiger girls earned a bounce-back victory. It was a performance to remember for senior Abbie Hlas who connected on 12-of-17 from field goal range and 2-of-5 from three-point range to capture a season-high 30 points against the Huskies. Hlas also tallied a team-best six assists on the night with three steals. Her production began early and helped ADM to come out on top of a high scoring first quarter 22-18. A 17-12 second-quarter run kept the lead in ADM’s favor 39-30. What was the talk of the night however was the fourth quarter where the Tiger produced perfection, scoring 20 points offensively and completely shutting the visiting Huskies out without a single point scored in the first quarter. It marked the first time this season that ADM shut out a team in any single quarter.

Following Hlas, Delaney Bertman produced 15 total points on seven-of-ten shooting from the field and also led the team with six total rebounds on the night. The win for ADM now sets their record up at 4-1 as they head into a new week of play.

On the boys side, a 31 point fourth-quarter was somehow not enough to capture victory. A big reason could be the first half of play. The Tigers were down slightly 21-16 following the first quarter but were outdone 19-9 across the second quarter for a 31-25 deficit at the half. The big run for ADM did start right away in the second half as the Tigers outscored Winterset 13-11 before outmatching the Huskies 31-20 in the fourth and final quarter. With the loss, the Tiger boys still reign without a win in the 2019-20 season.

The next chance for both the girls and boys squads to capture victory will be Tuesday, Dec. 17 when they travel to Carlisle with the girls game set for 6 p.m. and followed by the boys contest at 7:30 p.m.