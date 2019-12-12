MARTENSDALE - The Colo-NESCO girls’ basketball team handed Martensdale St. Marys its first loss of the season Monday with a 60-56 road win.

After the first half ended in a 26-26 tie Colo-NESCO went up 38-36 heading into the fourth quarter. Both teams picked up the offensive pace over the final eight minutes, but the Royals did just enough to end up on top.

The victory put Colo-NESCO at 2-2. Lauryn Hill exploded for 23 points and she added seven rebounds and three assists and Ayvarie Bappe hit three 3-pointers and tallied 11 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Royals.

Rylee Purvis chipped in eight points, two steals and three assists for Colo-NESCO. Gracie Kettwig had seven points and Emma Stalzer six points and seven rebounds.

Martensdale St. Marys fell to 5-1. Jensen Archibald led the Blue Devils with 16 points and Skyler Stewart added 14 points.

Colo-NESCO 60, Martensdale St. Marys 56

MSM 18 8 10 20 - 56

CN 21 5 12 22 - 60

Colo-NESCO (60) - Ayvarie Bappe 4 0-0 11, Lauryn Hill 6 10-12 23, Jenna Banks 1 0-0 2, McKenzie Niemeyer 0 0-0 0, Rylee Purvis 2 3-5 8, Megan Carlson 1 0-0 3, Gracie Kettwig 3 1-4 7, Emma Stalzer 3 0-2 6. Totals: 20 14-23 60. 3-point field goals (6): Bappe 3, Hill, Purvis, Carlson.

COLO - Colo-NESCO caused a lot of havoc on defense and on the offensive glass in a 53-38 victory over Dunkerton Friday.

The Royals came up with 18 steals and 19 offensive rebounds in earning their first victory of the season. They outrebounded the Raiders, 37-30, and held them to only four free-throw attempts in improving to 1-2 overall.

Colo-NESCO led 25-17 at the half. The Royals went up by 11 points after three quarters then scored 17 points over the final eight minutes to pull away.

Colo-NESCO prevailed despite only making 2 of 17 3-pointers and 5 of 12 free throws.

Lauryn Hill and Emma Stalzer combined for 37 points to lead the Royals to victory.

Hill had 20 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the field and she also came up with four steals and two assists. Stalzer dominated in the low post, putting up 17 points and 10 rebounds and adding one blocked shot.

Rylee Purvis added seven points and eight steals and Ayvarie Bappe finished with five points and six rebounds for the Royals.

Lily Fettkether had eight points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals for Dunkerton in a losing effort. Bailey VanLengen netted nine points for the Raiders.

Colo-NESCO 53, Dunkerton 38

D 10 7 8 13 - 38

CN 16 9 11 17 - 53

Dunkerton (38) - Eleanor Magee 0-1 0-0 0, Bethany Christians 1-3 0-0 3, Ashlynn Shimp 2-8 0-0 4, Kayla Rathe 2-8 2-2 7, Maeson Wolff 1-6 1-2 4, Bailey VanLengen 3-6 0-0 9, Morgan Weepie 1-3 0-0 3, Lily Fettkether 4-10 0-0 8, Alana Berinobis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-45 3-4 38. 3-point field goals (7): VanLengen 3, Christians, Rathe, Wolff, Weepie. Rebounds (30): Fettkether 10. Assists (13): Shimp 4. Steals (6): Fettkether 3. Blocks (4): Fettkether 3. Fouls: 9.

Colo-NESCO (53) - Ayvarie Bappe 2-10 0-0 5, Lauryn Hill 9-15 2-5 20, Emily Brinkman 0-1 0-0 0, Jenna Banks 1-1 0-0 2, McKenzie Niemeyer 0-2 0-0 0, Rylee Purvis 2-13 2-4 7, Izabell Voelker 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Carlson 0-4 0-0 0, Gracie Kettwig 1-4 0-0 2, Emma Stalzer 8-13 1-3 17. Totals: 23-63 5-12 53. 3-point field goals (2): Bappe, Purvis. Rebounds (37): Stalzer 10. Assists (9): Hill 2, Purvis 2, Carlson 2. Steals (18): Purvis 8. Blocks (1): Stalzer.

MAXWELL - Ayvarie Bappe did her best to keep Colo-NESCO close to Collins-Maxwell in its Iowa Star Conference South Division opener Dec. 3, but the Royals couldn’t overcome a big rebounding deficit in a 52-49 loss to the Spartans.

Bappe hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points. She was outstanding early in the fourth quarter to give her team a chance.

But Colo-NESCO was outrebounded 40-22 and made costly mistakes down the stretch to fall to 0-2 on the season. Royal head coach Wayne Cafferty said the seven-time ISC South Division champs have a lot of work to do if they want to defend their conference title.

“We’ve got to rebound with some passion,” Cafferty said. “They kicked our butts on the boards. We’ve (also) got to eliminate the unforced errors. We had too many turnovers that weren’t forced - traveling, bad passes, not catching the ball.”

Lauryn Hill hit a basket late in the third quarter to pull Colo-NESCO within 38-34 and then Bappe went to work. Bappe hit three 3-pointers and scored another basket off a putback to help the Royals go up 45-42 midway through the quarter.

“It was good to see her make some shots,” Cafferty said. “She’s a good shooter, but she hadn’t shot that well recently. She’s capable of it and she gave us a big boost tonight. We’d have been lost without her.”

Lexi Houge hit 2 of 4 free throws and scored off a drive to put Collins-Maxwell back in front. Rylee Purvis drained a pair of free throws to briefly give the lead back to Colo-NESCO, but Houge scored the next four points and Reagan Franze also hit a free throw in the final minute for Collins-Maxwell.

Two Emma Stalzer free throws pulled Colo-NESCO within 51-49 in the final seconds. The Royals had a chance to tie or go ahead following a steal, but Houge stole the ball right back with eight seconds left and hit 1 of 2 foul shots to ice the game.

Houge ended up with a game-high 22 points and she also had six rebounds and assists apiece for Collins-Maxwell. Franzen posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Bappe had four rebounds to go along with her big scoring night. Hill scored 12 points and added six steals and three assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Purvis tacked on nine points, three assists and two steals and Stalzer chipped in six points, seven rebounds and a block. Gracie Kettwig tacked on five rebounds and one point and McKenzie Niemeyer three assists, two steals and one point for the Royals.

Collins-Maxwell 52, Colo-NESCO 49

CN 11 10 13 15 - 49

CM 14 12 12 14 - 52

Colo-NESCO (49) - Ayvarie Bappe 7-16 0-2 20, Lauryn Hill 4-5 3-6 12, Jenna Banks 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie Niemeyer 0-3 1-2 1, Rylee Purvis 3-12 2-2 9, Emma Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Carlson 0-2 0-0 0, Gracie Kettwig 0-2 1-4 1, Emma Stalzer 2-6 2-2 6. Totals: 16-46 9-18 49. 3-point field goals (8): Bappe 6, Hill, Purvis. Rebounds (22): Stalzer 7. Assists (9): Hill 3, Niemeyer 3, Purvis 3. Steals (12): Hill 6. Blocks (1): Stalzer. Fouls: 23. Fouled out: Bappe, Hill.

Collins-Maxwell (52) - Emma Kahler 1-2 0-0 2, Trinity Stover 1-6 0-0 2, Kenzi Wierson 2-6 3-6 7, Brooke Christie 2-7 0-1 6, Alexis Houge 6-10 10-17 22, Karley Bartleson 0-0 0-0 0, Reagan Franzen 5-11 2-3 13, Ella Kahler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 17-44 15-27 52. 3-point field goals (3): Christie 2, Franzen. Rebounds (40): Franzen 11. Assists (12): Hogue 6. Steals (7): Houge 2. Blocks: None. Fouls: 12.