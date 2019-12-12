COLO - The Colo-NESCO boys’ basketball team was hurt by a rough third quarter in a 57-36 loss to Dunkerton Friday.

After only trailing 20-18 at the half, the Royals were outscored 19-2 in the third quarter. Colo-NESCO hung tough in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t make up any ground in falling to 1-1 on the season.

Turnovers were costly for Colo-NESCO. Dunkerton had 15 steals and Colo-NESCO finished with just three.

Dunkerton also held a 29-19 rebounding advantage. Both teams made seven 3-pointers and they combined for just seven free-throw attempts.

Brighton Clatt hit three 3-pointers and tallied 13 points and four assists for Colo-NESCO. Francis Bower was 3-for-3 from long range and he ended up with 12 points, three blocks and two steals.

Jack McKinney added eight points and rebounds apiece and he also handed out three assists. Trevor Burg chipped in three points and Tanner Ingle three rebounds and one block.

Casey Garnder canned four 3-pointers and led Dunkerton with 12 points and four rebounds. Brady Rygel added 10 points and three boards and Jacob Brandt nine points and four steals for the Raiders.

Dunkerton 57, Colo-NESCO 36

D 11 9 19 18 - 57

CN 7 11 2 16 - 36

Dunkerton (57) - Tyler Moulds 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Kennedy 4-8 0-1 8, Matt Wheeler 1-3 0-0 2, Brody Rygel 5-9 0-0 10, Jacob Brandt 4-11 0-0 9, Preston Gillespie 2-3 0-0 6, Casey Gardner 4-7 0-0 12, Braiden VanLengen 0-0 0-0 0, Kaden Behrens 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Tisue 2-7 4-4 8, Gabe Heideman 1-2 0-0 2, Kyler Rich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-51 4-5 57. 3-point field goals (7): Gardner 4, Gillespie 2, Brandt. Rebounds (29): Tisue 5. Assists (13): Kennedy 2, Wheeler 2, Brandt 2, Rich 2. Steals (15): Brandt 4. Blocks (1): Brandt. Fouls: 9.

Colo-NESCO (36) - Luke Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Brighton Clatt 5-13 0-0 13, Jack McKinney 4-9 0-0 8, Francis Bower 4-7 1-2 12, Shawn Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Wonders 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner Ingle 0-2 0-0 0, Trevor Burg 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 14-38 1-2 36. 3-point field goals (7): Clatt 3, Bower 3, Burg. Rebounds (19): McKinney 8. Assists (7): Clatt 4. Steals (3): Bower 2. Blocks (4): Bower 3. Fouls: 7.

MAXWELL - Colo-NESCO doesn’t plan on being pushed around this season.

The Royal boys’ basketball team only won three games a year ago. But thanks a tremendous defensive effort and a big night from Brighton Clatt on the offensive end Colo-NESCO knocked off Collins-Maxwell in its season opener, 45-42, Dec. 3 in Maxwell.

Defense was the name of the game for Colo-NESCO on Tuesday. The Royals held star Spartan center Brett Livesay in check and they overcame Collins-Maxwell’s overall size advantage by playing disciplined, smart and physical for most of the night.

“All offseason we’ve really preached that we’re going to have to win it with our defense,” Colo-NESCO head coach Brandon Kelley said. “We just don’t have a lot of offensive firepower. We had some lapses there, but I thought for the most part our defense was really good. I’m really proud of our guys’ effort - the attention to detail was huge.”

Livesay averaged 15 points per game for Collins-Maxwell last season. Colo-NESCO did a tremendous job limiting his touches thanks to tough man and 2-3 zone defenses.

With Colo-NESCO constantly dropping down players to double team Livesay, he only got off three shots from the field the entire night. Livesay finished with just four points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

“It was just a lot of grit and grind,” Colo-NESCO forward Tanner Ingle said. “You have to get into him and play physical against guys like that.”

Colo-NESCO was especially tough early. After switching from their man defense to the 2-3, the Royals were able to jump out to a commanding 19-4 lead.

Collins-Maxwell adjusted by having Livesay constantly kick it outside for 3-point shots. With Ben Hofer and Daniel Klein leading the way the Spartans began to chip away at the Royal lead, pulling within nine at the half then cutting the Royal advantage all the way down to one point heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans eventually pulled in front early in the fourth. They lead 40-36 midway through the final period after a basket by John Kasper.

Francis Bower, Colo-NESCO’s top post player, fouled out during that stretch. But the Royals still managed to find away to turn the momentum in their favor down the stretch.

They limited Collins-Maxwell to just two points over the final four minutes. Clatt and Trevor Burg each hit big 3-point baskets to give the Royals just enough offense to regain the lead and hold off the Spartans.

“It’s a really gutty win for our guys,” Kelley said. “We got off to a great start, but got in foul trouble and that really hampered us a bit. But the guys stuck with it and kept their composure.”

Colo-NESCO held Collins-Maxwell to 5 of 25 shooting from 3-point range. Collins-Maxwell only shot 37 percent from the field and both teams had 29 rebounds.

Clatt carried the load for Colo-NESCO on offense.

After missing the second half of last year with a broken hand he made up for his lost time against the Spartans. He scored 14 of his team’s first 19 points to help Colo-NESCO race out to its big early lead.

“I started off pretty hot,” Clatt said. “I’m just glad I kept going. I got confident, but didn’t get overwhelmed and just start chucking (shots).”

Clatt finished with six 3-pointers and a game-high 25 points. He also handed out five assists and came up with three steals.

“He stepped up and did what a senior should do,” Kelley said. “I’m really proud of Brighton. He put a ton of effort in during the offseason. I was really happy to see him come through the way he did.”

Now Colo-NESCO will find out if it can keep building off this momentum. The Royals want to turn some heads in the Iowa Star Conference this season.

“Last year doesn’t mean a thing,” Clatt said. “It’s a new year and a new team.”

Jack McKinney had eight points and three assists, Ingle five points, four rebounds and two blocks and Luke Hill six rebounds, two assists and a block for the Royals. Colo-NESCO converted 9 of 21 3-pointers as a team.

Hofer finished with 11 points, Klein scored 10 and Livesay pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked a shot for Collins-Maxwell. Kasper added eight points and Mason Markley seven for the Spartans.

Colo-NESCO 45, Collins-Maxwell 42

CN 19 8 7 11 - 45

CM 4 14 15 9 - 42

Colo-NESCO (45) - Kenny Cutler 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Hill 0-0 0-1 0, Brighton Clatt 8-17 3-3 25, Jack McKinney 2-10 2-2 8, Francis Bower 2-7 0-0 4, Ryan Wonders 0-1 0-0 0, Tanner Ingle 2-5 1-4 5, Trevor Burg 1-5 0-0 3. Totals: 15-45 6-10 45. 3-point field goals (9): Clatt 6, McKinney 2, Burg. Rebounds (29): Hill 6. Assists (10): Clatt 5. Steals (6): Clatt 3. Blocks (3): Ingle 2. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Bower.

Collins-Maxwell (42) - Daniel Klein 3-9 1-2 10, John Kasper 3-9 2-4 8, Kadin Bennett 1-2 0-0 2, Mason Markley 3-11 0-0 7, Jace Huntrods 0-2 0-0 0, Brett Livesay 1-3 2-5 4, Ben Hofer 4-5 2-4 11. Totals: 15-41 7-15 42. 3-point field goals (5): Klein 3, Markley, Hofer. Rebounds (29): Livesay 12. Assists (4): Bennett 2. Steals (4): Kasper, Markley, Livesay, Hofer. Blocks (1): Livesay. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Livesay.