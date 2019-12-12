CEDAR RAPIDS — The Southeastern Community College men's basketball team had Kirkwood right where it wanted it.

The Blackhawks took a three-point lead into halftime, then watched the Eagles shoot the lights out in the second half as 12th-ranked (NJCAA Division II) Kirkwood stormed back for a 75-56 drubbing of 18th-ranked (NJCAA Division I) SCC on Wednesday night at Johnson Hall.

SCC (10-3) took a 32-29 lead into halftime, only to see Kirkwood (9-3) shoot 69 percent from the field in a nightmarish second half for the Blackhawks.

The Eagles erupted for a whopping 46 points against the defensive-minded Blackhawks to even the season series at a game apiece.

Aaris Bonds came off the bench to score 18 points to lead SCC, which shot just 42.6 percent from the field on the night and was a meager 8 of 15 from the free-throw line. Diew Moses was next in scoring for the Blackhawks with nine points, while Boubacar Kamissoko and Camryn Weston each scored seven points. SCC had just five assists on the night to 12 turnovers.

Kirkwood had three players in double figures in scoring, led by Luke Appel with a game-high 19 points.

SCC plays Olive-Harvey (4-6) in the opening round of the Highland (Illinois) Tournament at 7 p.m. Friday in Freeport, Illinois.