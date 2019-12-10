Cyclones host Iowa on Wednesday

Seeing success from Kristin Scott is hardly surprising.

“You’re not a preseason all-Big 12 pick by the other coaches in your league unless they think you’re good,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said of his junior forward’s accolades.

Still, after a summer and fall spent managing back spasms, a night like she had last week against Alabama - putting up 20 points and eight rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the floor - is a welcome sight.

And an encouraging one for the Cyclones (6-1) ahead of their matchup Wednesday against rival Iowa at Hilton Coliseum (7 p.m.; FS1).

“She’s capable. She really is. She’s really skilled. She’s a hard kid to guard,” Fennelly said. “Her skillset will allow her to be in those situations where she can shoot the three, shoot free throws. She can post up.

“I think when you have a skillset like hers, it allows you to find different ways to score. It’s not just make threes, just post up. I think that’s going to allow her, depending on the matchups we face, to have some nights that are pretty good.”

That happened in Tuscaloosa against the Crimson Tide where the 6-foot-3 Scott was 7 of 14 overall from the floor and 3 of 8 from 3-point range. It helped her shake off any lingering pessimism from a 1 of 8 performance days prior against an overmatched New Orleans team.

“I think I need to be more consistent,” Scott said. “I can’t let that one game define me. It’s a good starting point for me.”

Scott is now averaging 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, both best on the team after star sophomore Ashley Joens.

Her night against the Tide was on track with the type of nights ISU was hoping from her after a hugely encouraging sophomore campaign. Back spasms that began to flare up this summer and continued into the season have been a hinderance, though.

“I think it’s hurt her because she’s someone that comes back fairly quickly from a skill standpoint because she’s got a great stroke, she understands the game and she knows how we play,” Fennelly said. “For her, for her confidence level, to not practice and do those kind of things, it has hurt because it wasn’t just in October. It happened throughout the summer.

“For her, going from important role player as a sophomore to be one of the best players and be that kind of all-Big 12 caliber player, to not be able to practice and get the work in with your teammates, considering what we lost, that did hurt her and it’s hurt our team.”

Signs point to Scott turning a corner, however, even if there remains work to be done.

“With Kristin it’s trying to keep her healthy, trying to get her back in the flow of what she missed,” Fennelly said. “We’ve got to get her to offensive rebound a little more, and I think some of that will come when she feels more comfortable physically. I think she’s not really excited about getting into contact quite like she did before.”

That’s one of the tangential issues of a back injury. It lingers and looms like few other maladies.

“I roll my ankle, I’m out a week,” Fennelly said. “This is one of those things, you just don’t know when it’s coming. Do you not worry about it and play? Do you subconsciously keep yourself out of positions? For her, it’s been reaching back for a rebound - things you can’t avoid as a basketball player.

“I think she’s in a good place mentally. I think she struggled for awhile, leading up to the Drake game (on Nov. 10) and those next three or four weeks, she wasn’t probably in the right mindset. I think she’s OK now. She played 38 minutes against Alabama and was sore afterwards, but I think that gave her a little confidence that she can play extended minutes in a tough situation.”

Scott is now letting the moment and adrenaline overcome whatever hesitation she may have initially felt upon her return.

“Sometimes I feel when I’m coming back fresh from it,” she said, “I kind of play timid because I’m worried about tweaking it again.

“When I’m playing on the court, I kind of forget about it, it goes to the back fo my mind because the adrenaline and everything, being in the moment of the game, I kind of forget about it.”

Wise doubtful for Iowa

Junior Maddie Wise is doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Hawkeyes as she continues to deal with migraines, Fennelly said. She is expected to be reevaluated Tuesday evening.

“She hasn’t done anything at all to even warrant thinking she would play tomorrow,” he said.