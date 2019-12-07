It was like deja-vu for Matt Seabold on Saturday.

The first-year Burlington High School wrestling coach watched as three of his wrestlers — Duncan Delzell (132 pounds), River Belger (138) and Bryant Williams (152) — won championships within a few short minutes of one another during the Dick Mellinger Invitational at Johannsen Gymnasium.

That came as no surprise to Seabold, who watches those three battle each other every day in practice.

It was almost like a flashback to Seabold's days as a wrestler at BHS, when he and assistant coach Austin Boyd and Dalton Witte would battle it out daily in practice, then more often than not go get their hands raised at tournaments.

It was all part of a big day for the Grayhounds, who crowned four champions — Tyler Hartman won the title at 195 — and had four other wrestlers pick up their first varsity wins.

It all added up to a second-place finish for the Grayhounds, who piled up 352 points, 37 points behind Davenport North and 29 points ahead of third-place Ottumwa.

"It's good for Duncan and River and Bryant now. They wrestle each other in the room all the time. It's really fun to watch," Seabold said. "There are some hard battles where someone will get a takedown one day and the other guys won't get a takedown. They'll come in the next day and the tables are turned. It reminds me a lot of when me, Boyd and Witte used to wrestle. That's what drove us to the highest level was having someone to compete against. It's cool seeing those guys having those same battles."

Delzell etched his name in the record book as a four-time champion. Delzell, after receiving a pair of byes, pinned his final three opponents and spent just 2 minutes, 15 seconds total on the mat. For his four years in the Mellinger Invitational, Delzell was a combined 11-0 with 10 pins and a major decision.

"I really want to work my offense to really have a feel with what's going on with my body. Feel my shots and see what I like and see what I want to do this year. Next week is Clinton, so just getting prepared for that," Delzell said. "It's really weird, because I remember coming in here my freshman year and it was my first tournament ever as a high schooler. It's just different. It's good different, though. I'm kind of sad to leave, but at the same time I'm kind of ready to move on to college and start wrestling there. First things first. I need to wrestle my next tournament, my next match and wrestle my hardest. Good mindset always. I've had guys in the past, all the way from my freshman year to my senior year preaching that you can do this. You just have to start working hard."

Belger, who picked up a win in the event last year, had two pins and a major decision to win the title at 138.

"It's a good tournament to start off the season because it's not too crazy with 10 teams running around, but it's a good way to start off the season," Belger said. "I have some things I need to work on, but I should be ready for the other tournaments coming up."

Williams had two pins and a technical fall to win at 152, while Hartman had three pins, a technical fall and a decision on his way to the crown at 195.

Owen Baker (backup at 132), Nolan Simpson (170), Julian Perez-Hall (182) and Gunnar Short (220) each picked up his first varsity win for the Grayhounds, which brought an even bigger smile to Seabold's face.

"It felt pretty good. I don't really know what I'm doing, so that was even cooler. This is my first time wrestling," Short said after pinning Davenport Central's Andrew Gooding in 3:36 in his first match of the day. "Basketball started to get boring and this sounded like it might help football, so I thought I would do it."

"It was hard, but it felt good to get it. The other matches were hard, too. I thought I could win some of them. But that last one was pretty good," Perez Hall said. "It felt good. When I got that pin, it was good, because I actually contributed to the team and gave them some points."

"Overall, I think the guys wrestled tough across the board. We were able to get a few more guys into the tournament, which is good. I thought they competed well, too. Kind of that next man in mentality," Seabold said. "We have a couple guys that are already filling in, so we were able to throw a couple more guys to get some varsity matches in. Then we were able to have a lot of our younger guys get their first varsity wins here. That's really cool for them."

Keokuk finished fourth with 262 points and crowned champions in Tate O'Shea (113), Levi Boudewyn (145) and Tristyn O'Conner (220).

"It feels good. I was kind of nervous coming in. I wasn't sure I would fit in," O'Shea said. "I learn a lot every year practicing 24/7 all year round. I try to improve and perfect my moves."

Team scores

1. Davenport North, 389. 2. Burlington, 352. 3. Ottumwa, 323. 4. Keokuk, 262. 5. Davenport Central, 199.

Individual results

106 — Jeffrey West (DN). 113 — Tate O'Shea (K). 2. Nathan Canfield (DC). 3. Chris Luedtke (O). 4. Tateum Park (DN. 120 — 1. Corbin Grace (O). 2. Jacob DeWispelaere (DN). 3. Brian Velazquez (BHS). 4. Pee Soe (O). 126 — Eleazar Valerio (DN). 2. Dawson Goodwin (O). 3. Ian Taylor (BHS). 4. Sydney Park (DC). 132 — 1. Duncan Delzell (BHS). 2. Cohen Dibbern (DN). 3. Owen Baker (BHS). 4. Hunter Haage (K). 138 — 1. River Belger (BHS). 2. Sayar Aung (O). 3. Ethan Renteria O). 4. Yovani Morales (DN). 145 — 1. Levi Boudewyn (K). 2. Nick Wegmann (BHS). 3. Dalton Wright (DN). 4. Reese Jones (O). 152 — 1. Bryant Williams (BHS). 2. Zacharia Shoemaker (O). 3. Zane Beebe (DN). Kaleb Spurgeon (K). 160 — 1. Treavor Summers (O). 2. Owen George (BHS). 3. Corey Skinner (K). 4. Esteban Gomez (DC). 5. Liam Glasgow (DN). 170 — 1. Cortez Goodwin (DC). 2. Max Messerli (O). 3. Nolan Simpson (BHS). 4. Ethan Rose (K). 5. Terryon Barnes (DC). 182 — 1. Jack West (DN). 2. Dylan Jeffers (K). 3. Callum Swanson (DC). 4. Isaac Penzol (DC). 5. Julian Perez-Hall (BHS). 6. Brandon McKeag (O). 195 — 1. Tyler Hartman (BHS). 2. Cade Sheedy (DN). 3. Brody Slack (O). 4. Kolbe Barnes (K). 5. Alonzo Duarte (DC). 6. Austin Davis (BHS). 220 — 1. Tristyn O'Connor (K). 2. Brett Rappel (DN). 3. Remington Cosgrove (O). 4. Reyes Lira (DC). 5. Gunnar Short (BHS). 6. Andrew Gooding (DC). 285 — 1. Dominic Wiseman (DN). 2. Marcos Martinez (DC). 3. Jacob Peterson (BHS). 4. Noe Villatoro (O). 5. Khalil Hickman (DN). 6. Jordan Sykes (K).