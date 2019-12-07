Despite losing big man Japannah Kellogg, who averaged 16 points and eight rebounds, to graduation, the Ames boys’ basketball team had a pretty good idea what time of squad it would be.

That idea, though, had to be reimagined in a big way this summer when what likely would have been the starting backcourt of Tamin Lipsey and Casey Mumm both suffered torn ACLs that will cost them their season.

“I think we’re still learning,” Little Cyclones coach Vance Downs said. “We thought we would be a low-possession team, and we’re not a high-possession team, but I don’t think we’re going to be as low as maybe we thought. We’re kind of feeling our way out - are we a zone team? Are we a man team?

“I also think we’re learning where people play their best basketball offensively.”

It’s a major undertaking considering the scope of the losses. Lipsey is considered one of the best players nationally in the Class of 2022, already a mainstay with USA Basketball who has scholarship offers from Iowa State and Nebraska. He led Ames in scoring last year with 17 points per game as a freshman, leading the Little Cyclones to the state tournament.

Mumm averaged six points per game and was one of Ames’ best 3-point shooters as a sophomore.

Neither will play this year as they work back from injury.

“A lot of the seniors this year had to step up,” senior Jay Rathe said. “I think we did our job as a senior class to step up.”

It paid off Friday as Ames notched its first win of the season, a 45-35 defeat of Ottumwa. Rathe had a team-high 12 points while Jamison DeLisi had eight and Keyshaun Brooks, Corey Phillips and Jonah Strawhacker had seven apiece.

“I think we’re all capable of scoring like that,” Rathe said.

Ames’ next test comes Tuesday at Fort Dodge.

“Our identity is shooting a lot of threes,” Rathe said. “We’re good at shooting behind the arc. I think that’s where we’re going to find most of our points. And Corey Phillips in the paint, he’s going to get a lot of buckets.”

With no Lipsey and Mumm, Ames figures to spread the wealth in the scoring department. Even if they’re not quite yet sure what ultimately this team will look like.

“New kids doing new jobs,” Downs said. “It’s going to be after Christmas until we kind of put it together. As long as we keep playing hard, good things will happen. As far as a true identity, that’s going to be well after the holiday.”