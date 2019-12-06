The ADM High School wrestling team stayed put to begin their 2019-20 campaign Thursday, Dec. 5 as they laid host to a triangular involving North Polk and Ballard.

Unfortunately, the youthful Tigers couldn’t do enough to pull together victories as they fell to North Polk 37-36 and Ballard 49-22. In the Ballard contest, ADM walked away with just four individual victories. One such victory came from Class 2A’s second-ranked 285-pound wrestler in Kaden Sutton. The senior took just 45 seconds to take down Rylee Davidson as part of an undefeated opener. Ben Smith was another victor in the North Polk outing, besting Gavin Estabrooks in a lengthy battle that went 5:57 to take the win by pin-fall. In his first season on the mats, Tom Boorn was victorious by pin-fall (1:20). Meanwhile, Kadin O’Connor rounded out ADM’s North Polk victories, besting Thomsen Harrison by a whopping 14-3 major decision.

The North Polk match-up stings a little more as the margin for defeat was by a mere single point. Seven individual victories made up the outing for ADM, once again led by senior star Kaden Sutton. Sutton bested North Polk’s Cole Sanger by pin-fall in just 1:21, part of four total pin-fall victories for the outing. Fellow senior Thomas Boorn once again followed suit, this time earning the quickest victory of the night with a pin-fall in just 28 seconds worth of action. Justice Paulson picked up his first victory with a 1:09 pin-fall victory while Dallas Trigg’s win came via 4-2 decision as did Kadin O’Connor’s second win of the night (4-1 decision). Ben Smith also won by pin-fall (3:47) while Cooper Greenslade won his match without an opponent in a forfeit.

The unfortunate start has not dampened the spirits of the Tigers. They will continue to remain excited and hungry when they take the short drive south to Grimes to battle a 13 team field at DC-G High School Saturday, Dec. 7. The first slate of matches are set to begin at 10 a.m.