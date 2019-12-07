The Southwest Iowa wrestling team will open up the 2019-20 with 23 athletes on the roster.

SWI will return four seniors with plenty of mat experience.

Returning seniors: Colton Hauschild will enter his senior year after coming off a 22 win season in 2018-19. Senior Layne Ettleman finished with 12 wins last season in the 138 lb division. Brady Mullins picked up 16 wins his junior year at 182 lb. Senior Thomas Wilson is probable as the season approaches due to a leg injury during the 2019 football season. At 285 lb. Wilson has accumulated 87 wins in the last three years.

Returning juniors: Aidan Daigh will enter his junior year along with Kennedy Lampkins who finished with five wins las year.

Returning sophomores: Kyle Kesterson had a solid freshman year in the 113 lb division and finished with 26 wins. Chance Roof wrestled at 195 lb and earned a handful of victories last year.







