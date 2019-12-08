The S-D-A Rocket wrestling team will return three of its five state qualifiers, including state medalists Burton Brandt and Spencer Bridgmon.

“We are looking forward to getting back on the mats and see what we can do,” said Head Coach Jeremy Goebel.

Jace Goebel, Spencer Bridgmon, and Burton Brandt will look to get back to Omaha after qualifying last year.

The Rockets placed 18th in Class C and scored 29 team points during state competition in 2018-19. “It’s always a good position to be in as a team when you have kids with state experience, especially when you return two kids that medaled,” Goebel said.

Returning: Jace Goebel qualified as a freshman and picked up a win in Omaha. Goebel finished last season with a 26-17 record in the 106 lb division. Spencer Bridgmon will look to make it to Omaha for his third consecutive year. Bridgmon placed sixth at state and ended the year with a 31-18 overall record in the 113 lb weight class. Burton Brandt placed fifth at state his sophomore year and finished with 38 wins and 12 losses at 170 lb.

Graduated: Jeremy Marrero came on strong at the end of his senior year. Marrero qualified for state last season in the 182 lb division. Marrero finished his senior year with 21 wins and 22 losses. Zachary Burr showed what he could do in the 285 lb weight class and qualified for state to end his senior year. Burr finished with 15 wins and 21 losses.

S-D-A will hit the mat on Thursday, Dec. 5, against Waverly. This contest begins at 6 p.m. at Syracuse.



