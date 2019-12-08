The Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca girls’ basketball team will be looking toward the future this season after a five-point overtime loss during the district final last year.

In February, 2019, the Rockets lost in the Class C-1 district final against Mitchell in a 44-39 overtime contest.

Entering his third year as the Rockets head coach, Andrew Pryor is focused on looking foward and not the past.

“We just need to worry about what’s in front of us and focus on this season,” Pryor said.

A competitive S-D-A team finished the year with 17 wins and nine losses. Thee of those losses were by five points.

Defense will be a key focus, and with six seniors who got valuable playing time last year, S-D-A will turn to them for leadership.

“Last year we had some games where our defense kept us in it, so depending on the situation we will need our girls to step up defensively and also take care of the ball,” Pryor said.

Offense: S-D-A averaged 49 points per game in 2018-19 and shot .47 percent from the field.

Defense: S-D-A allowed 35 points per game and averaged nine steals.

Returning: Senior guard Lauren Meyer averaged 6.6 points per game and led the team with 49 steals and 67 assists. Sophomore Lily Vollertsen came off the bench and averaged 4.8 points and led the Rockets with 17 blocked shots. Senior Grace Damme shot 21-of-29 from the free-throw line and averaged 3.8 points a game. Senior, Lauren Siefken shot 21-of-39 from the field including three three-pointers. Junior Halle Wilhelm hit four three-pointers last year and was 16-of-27 from the field. Junior Jessie Moss led all Rockets with 68 rebounds last season.

Graduated: Meredith Clark led the team in scoring by averaging 13.9 ppg. Sarah Moss made 21 threes that led all Rockets in 2018-19 and Brooklyn Nordhues provided 18 three-pointers.

S-D-A will host Falls City on Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 6 p.m.