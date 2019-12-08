The Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca boys’ basketball team will have holes to fill after losing key scorers the prior year and Coach Mark Hrabik has challenged his team to step up and fill those holes.

“We have lost some players that have playing the last two or three years,” Hrabik said. “There are a lot of holes to fill, especially on the offensive end, and guys know they are going to be called upon to step up and so we have really tried to challenge them and see who’s ready for that task.”

This season will be a slightly different look for the Rockets.

They will be a bit smaller so there will be some adjustments.

“I believe we have enough quickness if we can learn to be aggressive,” Hrabik said.

“Every year we evaluate and see how we can play to our strengths and go from there.”

Last season: S-D-A finished the 2018-19 season with a 13-11 record.

Offense: S-D-A averaged 45 points per game last year. Defense: the Rockets allowed 47 points per game.

Returning: Grant Stubbendeck will be back for the Rockets. The 6’4” senior averaged five points and five rebounds per game last season.

Guard Max Brammier will enter his senior season. Brammier handled the point guard position and was second on the team with 38 assists in 2018-19. Senior Brandon Cavanaugh was 22-of-56 shooting last year.

Graduated: Wil McCoy was the teams leading scorer last year. McCoy averaged 14.8 points per game and 6.6 rebounds. Ben Nannen averaged 12.7 points and three steals per game. Jackson Zastera averaged 5.6 points per game and 3.5 rebounds. Justin Gress was third on the team with 16 made three-pointers.

S-D-A will open up the season on Friday, Dec. 6, against Falls City starting at 7:30 p.m. at Syracuse.