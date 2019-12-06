After six wrestlers qualified for state during the 2018-19 season, three of those athletes will be looking to get back to Omaha for the Nebraska City Pioneers as the season approaches.

Junior, Reid Stracke is among those that has the most experience getting to Omaha.

Since his freshman year, Stracke has qualified for state.

In 2017-18, Stracke had a record of 34 wins and 11 losses in the 106 lb division.

He went 0-2 in his first ever state appearance, but picked up his first state win the next year.

In 2018-19, Reid placed fourth during district action to advance to Omaha. Reid went 2 and 2 during state competition and was 33-10 overall.

Freshman Hayden Schalk made his first trip to Omaha after finishing third during districts. Schalk wrestled at 106 lb last year and came away with a 36-14 record.

At state, Schalk lost his first two matches, but will look to get back to Omaha this season.

With a young and talented roster, Nebraska City will have three seniors step foot on the mat.

Jorge Loarca will enter his senior year in full force. Loarca made it to state last season for the first time in his career.

Loarca came through for the Pioneers and picked up a fourth place finish at districts last season and went 0 and 2 at state.

At the 120 lb division, Loarca finished with 27 wins and 11 losses.

Alfredo Valquier (285 lb) and Juan Mendoza (220 lb) will round out the senior group.

Last season: As a team, Nebraska City finished 11-13 against stiff competition and sent six athletes to state.

The Pioneers placed seventh out of 12 teams during district action and scored 97 team points.

State qualifiers that Graduated: Chris Adams wrestled in the 145 lb division and placed first during districts last season. Adams went 2 and 2 at state. Adams finished with a record of 35 wins and 4 losses. Jordan Moyer was 38-11 last year in the 160 lb division. Moyer placed third at districts and picked up two wins at state. Josh DeLunger ended his senior year with 23 wins and 14 losses. DeLunger placed fourth at districts in the 132 lb division.

Nebraska City will open up the season at Omaha Skutt on Thursday, December 5. JV will begin at 6 p.m. Varsity will start at 6:30 p.m.



