After leading the Corner Conference in scoring last season, senior Maddy Duncan will help lead the Sidney Cowgirls basketball team to another Conference title.

Head Coach, Paige Landwehr, will enter her first year as the Cowgirls coach after Amy Mcclintock retired after last season.

Offense: Sidney averaged 58 points per game in 2018-19.

Defense: Sidney allowed 29 points per game.

Returning: Duncan led the Corner Conference by averaging 18.7 points per game. Duncan averaged four steals per game and had a total of 101 assists. Senior Olivia Larsen was 13-of-31 from three-point distance and averaged three assists per game. Defensively, Larsen added 53 total steals. Presley Brumbaugh will return for senior year. Brumbaugh hauled in 77 rebounds in 2018-19. Danica Laumann hit six three pointers last year and Alexis Massey was 10-of-14 from behind the free-throw line.

Graduated: Sidney will look to fill holes after losing Caitlyn Ward, Camryn McClintock and Adi Williams. Ward averaged 13. 8 points and four rebounds last season. McClintock led the team with 20 blocked shots and averaged 9.2 points and five rebounds per game. Williams averaged 4.4 points and had a total of 93 rebounds.

Sidney will open the season on Thursday, December 5 at Johnson-Brock. On Friday, December 6, the Cowgirls will face Stanton beginning at 6 p.m. at the Sidney High School.