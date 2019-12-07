Waylon Bennettwbennett@ncnewspress.com

Saturday

Dec 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM


The Sidney Cowboys will enter the 2019-20 season with five seniors including leading scorer Noah Jorgenson who averaged 16.5 points per game last year.
Sidney finished the 2018-19 season with a 14-9 record and was 10-4 in conference play.
Offense: Sidney averaged 54 points per game last season in 23 games.
Defense: The Cowboys allowed 48 points per game.
Returning: Noah Jorgenson took control at the point guard position and shot .45 percent from the field.  Jorgenson averaged 16.5 points per game and had a total of 27 steals and 69 assists.  Cole Jorgenson had a solid freshman year by averaging 4.8 points per game and hit 22 three-pointers last season.  Garrett Phillips will enter his sophomore season.  Phillips recorded 11 steals his freshman year and was 11-of-31 shooting from three-point range.
Graduated: Brady Lorimor was the Cowboys inside man.  Lorimor averaged 11 points and 12 rebounds a game last year.  Zayne Osborn had a superb senior year.  Osborn led the Cowboys with 28 three’s and 8 points per game.  Brock Shirley contributed 20 steals and hauled in seven rebounds per game.