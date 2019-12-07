The Sidney Cowboys will enter the 2019-20 season with five seniors including leading scorer Noah Jorgenson who averaged 16.5 points per game last year.

Sidney finished the 2018-19 season with a 14-9 record and was 10-4 in conference play.

Offense: Sidney averaged 54 points per game last season in 23 games.

Defense: The Cowboys allowed 48 points per game.

Returning: Noah Jorgenson took control at the point guard position and shot .45 percent from the field. Jorgenson averaged 16.5 points per game and had a total of 27 steals and 69 assists. Cole Jorgenson had a solid freshman year by averaging 4.8 points per game and hit 22 three-pointers last season. Garrett Phillips will enter his sophomore season. Phillips recorded 11 steals his freshman year and was 11-of-31 shooting from three-point range.

Graduated: Brady Lorimor was the Cowboys inside man. Lorimor averaged 11 points and 12 rebounds a game last year. Zayne Osborn had a superb senior year. Osborn led the Cowboys with 28 three’s and 8 points per game. Brock Shirley contributed 20 steals and hauled in seven rebounds per game.



