Two members of the Nevada volleyball program were given all-state honors in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association after leading the Cubs to a 33-10 record in 2019.

Seniors Kacie Rewerts and Morgan Tupper were both recognized by the IGCA. Rewerts played at outside hitter and Tupper was Nevada’s setter.

Rewerts was named third-team all-state in 3A by the IGCA. She set a school record for kills in a season (477) averaging 4.50 per set and with a 0.317 kill-efficiency rate and also led the team in digs with 304.

She was joined on the IGCA 3A third team by Spirit Lake’s Jordyn Hamm, Des Moines Christian’s Caitlin Kellner, Davenport Assumption’s Kylie Welch, MOC-Floyd Valley’s Jazlyn DeHaan, Kuemper Catholic’s Anna Niehaus and Unity Christian’s Gracie Schoonhoven.

Tupper was named all-state honorable mention in 3A by the IGCA. She set the Nevada single-season mark for assists with 995, averaging 9.21 per set, and she also recorded 208 digs, 79 kills and 41 blocks.

The other 3A honorable-mention choices were Humboldt’s Jori Hajeck, Monticello’s Jordan Kuper, New Hampton’s Rachel Rinken, Assumption’s Ava Schubert and Albia’s Abby Griffin.

The IGCA 3A first team was made up of Dike-New Hartford’s Morgan Weber, Kuemper Catholic’s Kara Peter, Tipton’s Sommer Daniel, Mount Vernon’s Lauren Schrock, West Liberty’s Macy Daufeldt, Union’s Jasmine Bush and Red Oak’s Chloe Johnson.

The players named to the 3A second team were Mount Vernon’s Summer Brand and Jorie Randall, Red Oak’s Sophie Walker, Union’s Belle Weber, Spirit Lake’s Emma Loveall, West LIberty’s Martha Pace and Benton Community’s Abby Brunssen.

Weber was named 3A Player of the Year by the IGCA. Mount Vernon’s Maggie Willems was named Coach of the Year after leading the Mustangs to the 3A state title.