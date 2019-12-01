The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the coaching staffs for both east and west teams for the inaugural Senior Football Classic, set to be held on December 14 in Savannah, Ga. Nineteen coaches from around the country representing eight schools were chosen to lead the two teams.
Peru State assistant football coach Justin Hoffman was selected to be a part of the East coaching staff. Hoffman will coach the special team
PSC's Hoffman selected to coach at Senior Football Classic
