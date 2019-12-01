The Peru State Student Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) was formed ten years ago by the College's athletic administration. Recently renamed as the Peru Association for Student Athletes (PASA), part of the group's annual discussion revolves around the NAIA's Champions of Character Initiative.



One pillar of the Champions of Character program is servant leadership. For seven years in a row, SAAC (now PASA) decided one of their fall community service projects would include participating in the annual Make A Difference Day. Considered to be the nation's largest day of service, Make A Difference Day is the most encompassing national day of helping others – a celebration of people helping people. It was created by USA WEEKEND Magazine and is an annual event that takes place on the fourth Saturday of every October.