Heads were in hands, pens were being put to paper and a coach paced on the hardwood floor. This was the scene inside Hilton Coliseum as the Iowa State volleyball team waited to see if it would be readmitted to the NCAA tournament after a year away from the event.

More than half the bracket had already been unveiled, and the Minnesota region came onto the television screen. Everyone knew this was probably the last chance to get off the bubble and into the field. So everyone interlocked their fingers, bit their lips and waited.

Those wishes were granted. ISU was selected to its 13th NCAA tournament in the last 14 years Sunday, and will play Creighton in the first round Friday in Minneapolis. First serve is slated for 4:30 p.m. with the winner taking on the victor of the No. 7 Minnesota-Fairfield match.

“It’s horrible. It’s terrible. It never gets any better,” ISU coach Christy Johnson-Lynch said of the wait before the announcement. “Even the years we’ve known we’re in, it’s just anxious. This probably one of the most anxious waits I’ve had, except for maybe my first year when we thought we’d maybe get in. This is right up there.”

Everyone handled the uncertainty differently. ISU’s most recently RPI ranking, No. 37, put it on the bubble for an at-large bid, and three-straight losses — including two this week — made things even more uncertain. So everyone put on their thinking caps and began to evaluate.

Johnson-Lynch woke up Sunday morning, less than a day after a four-set loss to Texas, and perused online bracketology before spending the day with family. The Cyclones’ (17-11, 8-8) players did the calculus of figuring out automatic bids versus potential at-large candidates.

“In the group message, all the people were sending teams and crossing out who make automatic bids,” sophomore Brooke Andersen said. “We were on the bubble kind of, so I think we were all just very hopeful and positive about it. You never know because it’s the committee’s decision, but it’s pretty cool they picked us.”

Josie Herbst, the lone senior on the team, was looking for comfort from junior Piper Mauck as the team sat in a line of chairs at the selection event. They watched the television program unfold inside Johnny’s in Hilton Coliseum, going through each step of the bracket together.

“It was a roller coaster,” Herbst said. “Piper was telling me, ‘Those teams were already on the bubble.’ And I was like, ‘Oh no. What if we don’t make it?’ Then we saw Minnesota and that would probably be our last chance to make it because they’re the closest to us. We saw our names, so I just started crying. I thought (Saturday) night could be my last game.”

Creighton (24-6) is a familiar name for ISU. The schools have met four times in the last four years, including in an exhibition match earlier this season. It’s an opponent that will test the Cyclones’ fortitude on offense, and put pressure on the defense to be sound.

“I definitely think it’s a fresh start now,” Herbst said. “We’ve just got to keep fighting and keep winning. We beat Creighton last year in a preseason game, which didn’t count in our season match. We played well and played hard, so I think we can do it again.”