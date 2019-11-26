New London, Mediapolis each land three players on squads.

It would have been easy to write off the New London High School football team as a one-hit wonder.

After winning the Class 8-Man state championship in 2018, the Tigers lost over 80 percent of their offense and points to graduation. Coupled with the loss of senior running back/linebacker Jordan Johnson to a knee injury before the 2019 season started, the Tigers were facing an uphill battle.

Against all odds, the Tigers qualified for the playoffs for the third straight season. While New London lost to eventual state champion Don Bosco in the first round, it was still a season that far exceeded expectations.

New London was rewarded for its efforts Monday when it landed three players on the all-state teams announced by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

A total of nine area players were recognized for their accomplishments on the field. Mediapolis, which won a Class 1A district championship and qualified for the playoffs, also landed three players on the all-state teams. Wapello had two players selected, while Mount Pleasant had one player picked.

New London senior running back Shae Summerfield was named to the Class 8-Man first team offense, while senior Jaxon Allen was named as a third-team offensive lineman and senior Gavin Holmes was selected as a third-team defensive lineman.

Summerfield led the state in rushing during the regular season and finished fourth overall and first in 8-Man with 2,164 yards on 204 carries, an average of 10.6 yards per carry. He also scored 34 rushing touchdowns. In addition, he caught four passes for 22 yards and a score, returned 32 kickoffs for 453 yards and two scores and returned four punts for 141 yards and two scores.

Allen led a talented offensive line which helped the Tigers finish second in 8-Man in rushing with 3540 yards on 396 carries and 62 TDs. The Tigers finished ninth in total offense with 3,931 points and seventh in scoring with 555 points.

Holmes led a solid defensive effort by the Tigers. He led the team in tackles with 61 total, 34 solo. He also had six tackles for loss and recovered a fumble.

Mediapolis landed three players in the Class 1A teams. Senior defensive lineman Elliot Mohr was named to the first team after finishing with 45 tackles, 35 solo. He also had 15 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks and recovered a fumble. He led a Bulldogs defense which yielded just 12.1 points per game and finished with an 8-2 record.

Mediapolis senior offensive lineman Kye Borrison was named to the second team. He helped Mediapolis finish 10th in Class 1A in total offense with 3,769 yards on 438 plays, an average of 8.6 yards per play. They finished seventh in 1A in rushing with 2,867 yards on 335 attempts, an average of 8.6 yards per rush, and scored 44 rushing touchdowns.

Wapello, which went 5-4, landed two players on the Class 1A third team.

Senior running back Ricky Pforts rushed for 1,189 yards on 182 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. He also scored 16 touchdowns, including one of 63 yards. He also hauled in 17 passes for 186 yards, an average of 10.9 yards per catch.

Wapello junior lineman Rhett Smith paved the way for the Indians, who finished 25th in 1A in rushing with 1,550 yards and 22 touchdowns and had 2,418 yards of total offense and 28 touchdowns.

Mount Pleasant junior offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky, who is being recruited by numerous NCAA Division I schools, was named to the first team in Class 3A. With Lutovsky leading the way up front, the Panthers had a 6-3 record and finished 12th in 3A in total offense with 3,564 yards and 48 touchdowns and 16th in 3A in rushing with 1,940 yards and 27 touchdowns.