The Nebraska men’s basketball team looks for their fourth straight win Tuesday evening when the Huskers take on George Mason in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Tuesday’s game between the Huskers and Patriots is slated for 6:30 p.m. (CT) and fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield-IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

Fans can watch all of the Cayman Islands Classic action online, as FloHoops is video-streaming all 12 tournament contests with Scott Galetti and Kyle Youmans on the call. To sign up for a monthly subscription, visit FloHoops.com. It is available on laptops, desktops, laptop, tablet or mobile devices.

Nebraska (3-2) comes into the semifinals after beating Washington State, 82-71, on Monday. Senior Haanif Cheatham led five Huskers in double figures with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and seven rebounds, as NU shot 64 percent in the second half. Jervay Green scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, including eight points in a 13-2 Husker run which turned a 40-36 deficit into a seven-point lead.

Cheatham, who missed the second half of last season at Florida Gulf Coast following shoulder surgery, has rebounded from a slow start and is averaging 13.7 on 69 percent shooting and 6.7 rebounds per game over NU’s last three contests.

The Huskers will be tested against a George Mason team which is 6-1 on the season following a 60-53 win over Old Dominion. Javon Green and AJ Wilson combined for 37 points and 16 rebounds, as the Patriots held Old Dominion to 29 percent shooting in the second half. Green leads a balanced attack with 13.6 ppg as the Patriots have four players averaging double figures. GMU’s only loss is a setback at No. 5 Maryland last Friday.

With a win, the Huskers will advance to Wednesday’s championship game against the winner of the South Florida/New Mexico State contest. Tipoff for the title game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (central). A loss on Tuesday puts NU in the third-place game against the loser of the USF/NMSU matchup at 4 p.m.