Peru State recently announced the addition of men's and women's bowling to their collegiate sports programs. The bowling teams will begin in the fall of 2020.



On Sunday, December 8, Peru State will host open tryouts at the Bowldog Alley in Auburn, beginning at 1 p.m. All potential bowlers are invited to attend the tryouts. There will be no cost to participate as those in attendance will have an opportunity to bowl up to three games while coaches assess potential talent.



Pre-registration is preferred. Contact Bobcat associate athletic director Ted L. Harshbarger via email at tharshbarger@peru.edu or by phone at 402-872-2380 to register or for more information.



The College has both athletic and academic scholarship funds available for potential student-athletes. A representative from the Peru State Admissions Office will be in attendance as well to answer questions from prospective students and/or their parents.