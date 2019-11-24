The Nebraska men's basketball team hits the road for the first time under Fred Hoiberg, as the Huskers travel to the Cayman Islands Classic.



The eight-team tournament begins Monday with four first-round games, and Nebraska will take on Washington State in Monday's finale. Tipoff from John Gray Gymnasium is set for 6:30 p.m. (central)

Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield-IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.



Fans can watch all of the Cayman Islands Classic action online, as FloHoops will be video-streaming all 12 tournament contests with Scott Galetti and Kyle Youmans on the call. To sign up for a monthly subscription, visit FloHoops.com. It is available on laptops, desktops, laptop, tablet or mobile devices.



Nebraska (2-2) looks to build a little momentum and has won its last two games, including a 93-86 overtime victory over Southern on Friday night. Jervay Green and Yvan Ouedraogo combined for 12 of the Huskers' 13 points in the extra period, as NU used a 10-0 run in the extra period to pull away. Green led four Huskers in double figures with a season-high 22 points, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and six assists while Cam Mack added 16 points and eight assists.