Sophomore Ashley Joens put up another big night for the Iowa State women’s basketball team, tallying 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Cyclones handled North Dakota State, 86-58 on Friday night in Fargo.

ISU moved to 3-1 this season on the strength of Joens and junior Rae Johnson, who posted a career-high 16 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. Kristin Scott added 15 points with freshman Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw chipping in 14.

The Cyclones will be back in Hilton Coliseum on Friday to take on Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. (Cyclones.tv).