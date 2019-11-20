Peru State head volleyball coach Laurie Felderman recently announced the signing of McKenzie Brockhoff of North Platte High School in Dearborn, Mo.



Brockhoff, a 5-11 hitter, is the daughter of Jim and Debbie Brockhoff, of Camden Point, Mo. She plans to major in elementary education at Peru State.



The four-year letter winner in volleyball has earned all-conference honors in both volleyball and basketball. Brockhoff was second team all-conference in volleyball as a sophomore and junior and earned first team recognition this season for the Panthers. In basketball, she was first team all-conference and all-district as a junior.



McKenzie Brockhoff (center front) recently signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for

Peru State. Pictured with McKenzie in the front row are her parents Jim and Debbie. In the back

row (l to r): North Platte HS Coach Scott McInnis, Bobcat Coach Laurie Felderman, and McKenzie's

North Storm Club Coach Catherine Franssens.



In addition, Brockhoff has earned academic all-state recognition as a sophomore and junior.



During her time in a North Platte volleyball uniform, Brockhoff has set many records. They include holding the first- and third-best single season records for kills with 272 and 201 respectively. Also, she has the single-season marks with 286 digs and 366 good service receptions. Finally, her 57 service aces is second best for a single season.



Felderman commented on the signing of Brockhoff as she stated, "Getting to know McKenzie over the past few years has been a pleasure! She has worked especially hard on the court this year, and has proven to be an asset to her team by setting school records in nearly every category. We are excited to gain another student-athlete who goes above and beyond in academics as much as athletics."