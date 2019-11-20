Bobcat junior kicker John Brady (Hickman) and senior running back Tylor Watts (Ridegcrest, Calif.) were respectively named the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Special Teams and Offensive Player of the Week (POW). Both were recognized Monday by the Heart conference officials. This was the final week for the conference honors.



Both players had key roles in Peru State's win in the final game of the season over Graceland (Iowa) 34-3 on Saturday in the Oak Bowl.



Brady made two field goals – one for 42 and one for 36. In addition, he made all of his point after attempts. Also, Brady had one kickoff which went for 55 yards.



Playing in his final game in a Bobcat uniform, Watts had his career-best effort as he ran for 149 yards on 17 carries and scored the first two touchdowns for Peru State. Prior to the final game, he had only carried the ball four times for 11 yards.



This was Brady's second honor of the year after having been named the Special Teams POW each of the previous two seasons. This was Watts' first time being recognized.



The two were the only Bobcats receiving Player of the Week recognition this season.