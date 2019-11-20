After another season keeping Perry football fans warmed up at Dewey Field and on the road, the Perry cheer team earned a Distinguished Academic Achievement award from the IGHSAU.

The team held a grade point average over 3.25 for the season. That included nine members in grades 10-12, earning All-Academic status from the Raccoon River Conference.

Earning that status are Eliza Cunningham, Shelby De la Cruz, Angela Hernandez, Rylynn Gilmore, Sydney Helmers, Carly Herrera, Avery Miner, Odaly Perla, and Cindy Truong.