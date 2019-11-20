The Nebraska men's basketball team looks for its second straight win on Friday night, as the Huskers host the Southern Jaguars. Tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena is slated for 7 p.m., and a very limited number of tickets are available for Friday's game. They can be purchased by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, by calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office during business hours or at the PBA Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff.



Friday's game is the U.S. Marines Corps' annual Toys for Tots drive, as fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the game. Cash donations for the cause will also be accepted, as collection spots will be located at Pinnacle Bank Arena entrances.



The NU-Southern will not be televised, but carried online on BTN+ (subscription required) with Dustyn Stortzum and Buzzy Caruthers on the call. Friday's game is one of three regular-season BTN+ broadcasts in 2019-20 and information on how to subscribe is at btnplus.com.



Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield-IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.