Three Peru State volleyball players were recognized Tuesday for having earned Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) All-Conference honors.



Those earning the recognition were senior Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.), senior Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Anthony, N.M.), and junior Tyra Mollhoff (Lincoln).



Cudney was named to the second team while Quinonez Holguin was placed on the third team. Mollhoff earned honorable mention recognition.



For Cudney, this is her second honor as she earned honorable mention recognition last season while playing as a libero. This was Quinonez Holguin and Mollhoff's first time being recognized by the Heart coaches.



The following is a synopsis of each player's statistical information based on the entire year.



A 5-9 outside hitter, Cudney finished the season with 324 kills, 27 assists, 19 service aces, 487 digs, six solo blocks, and 35 block assists. She led Peru State in kills and digs. In the Heart, Cudney finished ninth in digs per set (3.9), ninth in total digs (487), tied for ninth in total kills (324), and 19th in kills per set (2.6).



Quinonez Holguin, a 5-5 setter, completed her season with 58 kills, 509 assists, 36 service aces, and 267 digs. She was the team's leader in service aces. In the Heart, Quinonez Holguin finished eighth in total service aces (36), tied for tenth in service aces per set (0.3), 14th in total assists (509), and 16th in assists per set (4.2).



A 5-11 middle blocker, Mollhoff finished her season with 164 kills, 24 digs, ten solo blocks, and 55 block assists. She led the team in blocks per game. In conference rankings, Mollhoff was 19th in total blocks (65).



Peru State finished the season with an 11-25 overall and was 7-11 in conference action. The Bobcats did make the post-season tournament where they lost in the first round to the eventual tournament champions – Central Methodist (Mo.).