The Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) on Monday announced their 2019 football all-conference selections for the North and South Divisions.



Peru State senior Victor Hubbard (Corinth, Texas) and Jordan Willis (Denver), along with junior Travis Reed (Hickman) earned Heart Second Team All-Conference recognition.



Bobcat seniors Luis Constantino (Varzea Grande, Brazil) and Mardarius Adams (Lakeland, Fla.) earned honorable mention as did sophomore Jackson Gilbert (Omaha).



For Hubbard, this was his second-straight second team honor. Last year, Willis and Constantino both were on the honorable mention list.



A 6-1, 180-pound defensive back, Hubbard had 24 total tackles – 17 of which were unassisted. In addition, he grabbed three interceptions, deflected nine passes, and blocked five kicks. At the end of the regular season, Hubbard was 42nd in the NAIA in total interceptions.



Willis, a 6-4, 222-pound defensive lineman, had 40 total tackles – 21 solo. He added nine tackles for losses of 46.5 yards and had one sack for a loss of 22 yards. Willis added three pass deflections, one fumble recovery, had forced two fumbles, and blocked one kick. At the end of the regular season, he was 40th in fumbles forced per game (0.200).



The leading tackler on the team, Reed is a 6-2, 198-pound linebacker. He finished the season with 82 total tackles with 40 of them being unassisted. Reed added five tackles for losses of 20.3 yards and had one sack for nine yards. He finished the season with three interceptions, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.



Constantino finished as the team's third-leading tackler. The 6-2, 217-pound defensive lineman completed his senior campaign with 55 total tackles – 17 of which were solo. Constantino added 8.5 tackles for losses of 20.5 yards and had 1.5 sacks for losses of 9.5 yards. In addition, he recovered one fumble.



A 5-11, 174-pound defensive back, Adams completed his senior year with 37 tackles – 25 unassisted. He added 1.5 tackles for losses of 4.5 yards. In addition, Adams had three interceptions and seven pass deflections. His three interceptions put him 42nd in the NAIA individual rankings.



At 6-0, 280 pounds, Gilbert was one of the mainstays on the offensive line. The offensive line helped the team to rush for 1,557 yards on the season while producing 16 rushing touchdowns. The Bobcats had their best rushing day on Saturday as they garnered 297 yards. Peru State added 885 yards through the air.



North Division champion Grand View (Iowa) dominated the all-conference selections. The Vikings will be hosting a first-round playoff game this Saturday.