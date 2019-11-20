CEDAR FALLS — Trae Berhow poured in a career-high 36 points and Northern Iowa breezed to an 87-67 victory over UT Martin on Tuesday night.

Berhow made 13 of 17 shots from the floor, including 8 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc.

AJ Green had 14 points and nine assists for the Panthers (5-0). Austin Phyfe added 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Isaiah Brown pitched in with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Parker Stewart hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 for the Skyhawks (2-3). Derek Hawthorne Jr. added 18 points and eight rebounds, while Quintin Dove tallied 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Panthers knocked down 32 of 54 shots (59 percent) overall and 16 of 34 from distance (47 percent).

UT Martin shot 41.5 percent (22 of 53) and 36 percent from beyond the arc (9 of 25).