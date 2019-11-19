In perhaps one of the best turn-around seasons in Iowa High School football over the last decade, the Dallas Center-Grimes football team put forth a season they won’t soon forget.

Helping with that narrative is the fact that 13 DC-G gridiron stars have landed themselves on the Class 3A All-District 2 list. That includes the likes of senior Zach Needham and others including Blake Willey, Jacob Waldron, Jayme Augusma, and Nic Lawton on defense. Offensively, All-District honors went to quarterback Ty Walker, and receivers Isaac Boley, Caden Grimes, and Cody Hall.

The Mustangs also added in four more honorable mention honorees including running-back Zach Brand, Dillon Belzer, and defensive specialists Trenton Liebe and Gabe Jorgensen who combined for five total interceptions across the 2019 season.

Also well worth noting is the honor bestowed upon Mustang head coach Scott Heitland. The 16-year head coach earned the District-2 Coach of the Year award for taking his team from a one-win squad a year ago, to a nine-win playoff-bound season here in 2019.