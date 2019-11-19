Ashley Joens made some history Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State women’s basketball sophomore put together the program’s first-ever 30-20 performance as she scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the Cyclones’ 79-59 victory over Texas Southern.

It was a remarkable performance, especially considering Joens missed her first eight shots of the night before making six of her next 10 - while also getting to the free-throw line 18 times, making 16.

“Most players would shut it down and say, it’s not my day,” ISU coach Bill Fennelly said. “The kid knows how to score, and one of the things we’ve tried to get her to do more is get to the free-throw line.

“She’s a hard cover because got some funk to her game and some angles to her game.”

Of Joens’ 20 rebounds, seven came on the offensive end.

“We focused on rebounding in practice a lot,” she said. “Just being able to rebound and that can open up different things offensively.”

Joens’ performance - along with Kristin Scott’s 18 points and eight rebounds - helped the Cyclones overcome sloppy play that was overwhelming early and lingered late until a 23-8 run to close the game finally gave ISU some separation.

“At the end of the day we had Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott and they didn’t,” Fennelly said.

ISU shot 39.3 percent from the floor and committed 21 turnovers.

“We’re not a good shooting team,” Fennelly said. “Our ability to handle the ball was not good. That’s got to be coached better. We’ve got to prepare that better.”

Ultimately, though, ISU was able to lean on Joens, who has taken over the role vacated by All-American and WNBA draft pick Bridget Carleton.

“We’re playing her like we played Bridget,” Fennelly said. “We move her around. We post her up. We run plays for her.

“She likes that spot.”

The Cyclones also finally appear to have a healthy Scott, who has been battling back spasms early this season and been on a minutes restriction.

“I’m good,” she said. “I’m back.”

It certainly looked like it as she went 7 of 11 from the floor overall while making 2 of 4 from 3-point range. She also had two blocks.

“She says she’s been great,” Fennelly said. “If we can get her to where she’s playing 28-30 minutes a game, our team is dramatically different.

“That might be the understatement of the day.”

The Cyclones got one historic performance from Joens, an incredibly encouraging one from Scott and battle through adversity - some of their own making and some from Texas Southern’s physicality.

“It’s playing our game and sticking to that,” Scott said. “We tend to get a little sped up by how the other team is playing us. If we just stick to our game, I think we can turn those (turnovers) down a little bit.

“We all know what we’re capable of, and we can’t hang our heads on a few missed shots in the beginning because there’s a whole other three quarters to go.”

The Cyclones also learned - or had confirmed - what to do with Joens.

“Keep feeding her the ball,” Scott said with a laugh. “Leave her in.”