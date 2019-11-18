The Nebraska football team will complete its tour of Big 10 stadiums on Saturday when the Huskers clash with Maryland at College Park, Md. Nebraska has played in every other Big 10 stadium since joining the league in 2011.



Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. CT in contest vital to the Huskers’ hopes for ending a two-season streak without a bowl game.



Nebraska dropped to 4-6 after a 37-21 home loss to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.



The Huskers finished the 2017 season with a 4-8 record and missed a bowl game in the last season under Head Coach Mike Riley. Last year, under the first year leadership of Scott Frost, Nebraska once again finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game.



A victory against Maryland would set the Huskers up for a day-after Thanksgiving match against rival Iowa with the possibility of a bowl berth on the line. Nebraska needs six wins to qualify for a bowl.



Nebraska won four of its first six games this year and has since gone on a four-game losing skid. Last season, the Huskers began 0-6 and won four of its final six games to finish 4-8.