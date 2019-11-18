With just a little over three minutes left in the game, the Peru State women's basketball team had rallied back from seven down to tie the score at 73-73. However, the Bobcats would see that gallant effort fall short as the visiting Culver-Stockton (C-SC) (Mo.) Wildcats would score the final eight points of the contest to win 81-73.



It was the first Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) match of season for both teams. Culver-Stockton improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the Heart. Peru State fell to 1-3 on the year and 0-1 in conference play.



First Quarter Action



After the Wildcats scored the first bucket of the game, Dayna Dewitt (Mansfield, Texas) in the paint with 8:45 on the clock. Claire Cudney (Marysville, Mo.) would give the Bobcats their first lead of the game at 8:38. Allison Tichy (Bellevue) would hit a trey off an assist from Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Bellevue) to extend the lead to 7-2 with less than two minutes off the clock.



Peru State would hold onto the lead until the Wildcats eventually tied it at 11 each with 4:41 to go in the stanza. Later, after the game was tied at 16-16, C-SC would score the next seven points.



At the end of the quarter, the score was 25-18 Culver-Stockton.



Second Quarter Action



The Bobcats would say within single digits of the Wildcats throughout the second quarter. At the 5:08 mark in the second quarter, Brooke Maeda (Honolulu) would hit a trey off an assist from Marsh-Contreras to pull Peru State within two at 34-32.



Culver-Stockton would then score the next six points to stretch their lead back to eight at 40-32.



With two seconds on the clock, Reagan Kirkwood (Valley Falls, Kan.) would hit a bucket off an assist from Anjanea Simms (St. Louis, Mo.) to pull the Bobcats back to within three at halftime as they trailed 43-40.



Third Quarter Action



The Wildcats scored the first seven points of the second half to have their first double-digit lead of ten at 50-40. A three-pointer by Maria Alcantara (Recife, Brazil) off an assist from Kirkwood was the first bucket of the second half.



Late in the quarter, the Wildcats had their largest lead of 11 at 65-54 with 1:06 left in the period. A three by Tichy off an assist from Marsh-Contreras started a late Bobcat rally. Marsh-Contreras followed with a pair of free throws and then Cudney hit one of two charity tosses to make the score 65-60 after three quarters.



Fourth Quarter Action



Peru State would keep it close and was within one at 69-68 after a three-pointer was made by Marsh-Contreras off an assist by Alcantara.



Later, Maddy McPhillips (Omaha) hit a trey to tie it up at 73 apiece with 3:05 remaining, but Peru State could not score after that point.



Team Statistics



The Bobcats actually shot better than their opponents in the contest as they made 24 of 63 field goals for 38.1% which included making 8 of 22 from behind the arc for 36.4%. At the free throw line, Peru State made 17 of 21 for 81%. Culver-Stockton hit 23 of 62 field goals for 37.1% and made 3 of 13 threes for 23.1%. The biggest difference in the contest was that the Wildcats made 32 of 44 free throws for 72.7%.



The Wildcats had one more rebound than Peru State as they grabbed 39. Peru State dished out 12 assists compared to eight for C-SC. The Bobcats finished with 17 turnovers while Culver-Stockton had 11.



Peru State blocked three shots. Both teams finished with six steals.



Peru Individual Statistics



The Bobcats had two players in double figures. Marsh-Contreras had a game-high 26 points while Cudney finished with 11. Dewitt was one point shy of double digits.



Cudney led all rebounders with 12 boards as she finished with a double double on the night. Marsh-Contreras added five rebounds with Dewitt grabbing four.



Marsh-Contreras dished out four assists while Cudney and Alcantara each handing out two. Cudney, Dewitt, and Alcantara each blocked one shot. Marsh-Contreras led the team with four steals. Tichy and Daspin Bruning (Everest, Kan.) each had one steal.



Upcoming Contests



The Bobcats will be hosting Missouri Valley Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. The Vikings are 1-3 on the year and lost their conference opener Saturday night to Clarke (Iowa) 78-72.



On Saturday, Nov. 23, Peru State will be traveling to Springfield, Mo., to face Evangel at 2 p.m. The Crusaders are 2-2 on the season and won their Heart opener 77-56 over Mount Mercy (Iowa).



Peru State will then be off until Dec. 2 when they host MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) at 2 p.m.