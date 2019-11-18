The Bobcat men's basketball team opened the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) with an 83-72 win over the visiting Culver-Stockton (C-SC) (Mo.) Wildcats.



With the victory, Peru State is now 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in the Heart. The Wildcats fell to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play.



First Half Action



C-SC scored the first five points of the ball game before Deonte McReynolds (Chicago) hit a trey off an assist from Kendrick Robinson (Chicago) at the 18:04 mark. Nate Townsen Jr. (Richton Park, Ill.) would make one of two free throws to pull the Bobcats within one at 5-4.



The Wildcats would maintain the lead until Isaac Simpson (Papillion) hit a three-pointer off an assist from Drew Switzer (Casper, Wyo.) to tie the game at 8-8 with 14:09 on the clock.



A bucket by Devon Colley (Las Vegas) gave Peru State a lead they would never relinquish the rest of the contest.



Robinson gave the Bobcats their largest lead of the half at that point of eight at 16-8 on a fast break with 11:38 showing on the scoreboard.



Later, a trey by Henry Tanksley (Lincoln) on an assist from McReynolds put the Bobcats up by nine at 30-21 with just under five minutes to go in the first 20 minutes.



Culver-Stockton would claw their way back into the game and trailed by only one at 32-31 with 32 seconds left in the half. Noah Vasa (Nebraska City) would grab an offensive rebound and put it back in before the buzzer to give Peru State a 34-31 lead at halftime.



Second Half Action



Tanksley would score the first points of the second half for the Bobcats.



Peru State would slowly build on its lead and with 17:39 on the clock, the Bobcats led 45-35 after Robinson hit a three on an assist from Colley.



The Bobcats would trade buckets with Culver-Stockton and eventually led by 12 at 53-41 after Townsen Jr. hit a bucket in the paint at the 14:54 mark.



Ten minutes later, the Wildcats were back in the game as they had cut the deficit to four at 68-64 with 4:49 on the clock.



A bucket by Simpson off an assist from Robinson gave the Bobcats a six-point cushion. Later, the Bobcats would be up by 12 again at 78-66 when Robinson hit another trey off an assist from Colley.



The Wildcats would eventually get within seven at 79-72 with 23 seconds on the clock. Simpson and Robinson would each get buckets to give Peru State the 11-point win.





Team Statistics



Peru State shot better from the floor than the Wildcats as they connected on 34 of 64 field goals for 53.1% while making 7 of 21 from behind the arc for 33.3%. The Bobcats made 8 of 14 free throws of 57.1%. Culver-Stockton connected on 26 of 66 field goal attempts for 39.4% and made 7 of 29 from long range for 24.1%. The Wildcats did shoot better than Peru State at the charity stripe as they made 13 of 20 for 65%.



The Bobcats grabbed ten more rebounds than C-SC as they finished with 40. Peru State had 17 assists compared to 12 for the Wildcats. Culver-Stockton blocked one more shot than the Bobcats as they finished with four. The Wildcats also had one more steal as they completed the game with nine.



Peru Individual Statistics



The Bobcats had four players in double figures. They were led by Robinson and Colley who each finished with 20 game-high points. Tanksley added 12 while Townsen Jr. had 11.



Robinson finished with a double double as he grabbed 12 game-high rebounds. Vasa grabbed eight while Colley finished with six.



Colley dished out five assists while Robinson and Tanksley each handed out four.



Vasa blocked two shots with Colley being credited with one.



Tanksley, Townsen Jr., and McReynolds each had two steals.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State will host Missouri Valley Wednesday night at approximately 7:30 p.m. The Vikings dropped a 90-72 game with Clarke (Iowa) Saturday night and are 2-3 on the season.



The Bobcats will then go on the road next Saturday to take on Evangel in Springfield, Mo., at 4 p.m. The Crusaders are 2-3 on the year and dropped their Heart opener to Mount Mercy (Iowa) on Saturday.



The 'Cats will then participate in a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in Sioux Center, Iowa, on Nov. 29 and 30. They will take on Northwestern (Iowa) on Friday and then will face the hosts, Dordt, on Saturday.