MEDIAPOLIS — It was an exhibition match and Burlington High School's Angel Baylark exhibited why she was named the Southeast Conference volleyball player of the year.

The 26th Annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic, an event featuring the top seniors from the Southeast Conference and Southeast Iowa Superconference, was played on the Vernon "Bud" McLearn Court in Mediapolis Saturday night.

Baylark finished with eight kills and seven blocks to help the Blue team to a 21-25, 25-17, 16-25, 25-11, 15-11 win over the Red team. The fans certainly got their money's worth.

The match also extended the career of retiring Van Buren coach Matt Zeitler, who co-coached the Red team with WACO's Jay Coble, by one match, although the loss won't blemish Zeitler's record.

Baylark had fun in the no-pressure, friendly competition with and against her fellow All-Stars. "I liked it a lot," she said. "I knew a couple of them. I knew Selena Sayre (of Van Buren), Jillian (Wiseman, Fort Madison) and Gracie (Pumphrey, Fort Madison). I knew a few of the girls from playing against them, but didn't know them personally."

Baylark ended her senior season at Burlington with 285 kills and 67 blocks in 79 sets. The Grayhounds finished 25-6 and won the Southeast Conference tournament in their first year in the league.

A year ago, Burlington finished at just 6-24. "It was like a different ride this year than other years," Baylark said. "Honestly, we just wanted it and we had the talent as well. We had a lot of fresh new talent."

When she was named the conference player of the year, "I was super excited," she said.

Baylark also plays basketball, but may be best known for track and field. Last May, she finished second in the long jump in the Class 4A state meet. She leaped 17 feet, 9 inches.

She plans to compete in college in track and maybe volleyball, too. "I have a couple colleges I'm looking at," she said.

Zeitler coached the Van Buren girls to the school's first-ever state tournament appearance this season. He resigned his position to concentrate on farming, however he will remain at Van Buren as the girls basketball coach.

Zeitler compiled a 125-121 record in eight years as volleyball coach. The last three seasons, his Warriors went 82-20.

The last three seasons, "it was a different bunch of kids," he said. "I learned. I didn't know anything about this thing when I started. Big words I don't know much about, but putting people where they need to be I learned as they went along. This is where we end up being."

The Warriors lost in the first round of the state tournament last week, but finished with a 32-5 record. Van Buren was ranked eighth in Class 2A in the final poll.

Numbers haven't been a Van Buren problem as of late. "We had close to 36 out (for volleyball) this year," he said. "We had 32 last year and I think when these kids were freshmen we had like 42 out. It's a sport that a lot of kids take interest in. There's a lot of teams. You have three teams that can play. It's not like basketball, you know. There's only two deals there and you can only play five (players). In most volleyball it's not just six kids. It's seven, eight, nine, ten, maybe 11 kids that get to play. So that's the biggest deal with volleyball."

Zeitler's first team went 13-17 in 2012. In 2014, the Warriors slipped to 3-26. Van Buren battled back to 20-11 two years ago and 30-4 last year.

"You go in in cycles," Zeitler said. "All of them are great kids. But you have cycles of athleticism, just knowing the game, and we've got a bunch of people (coaching) down there right now. It's part of the reason our young bunch is in good hands."

One of those assistant coaches gets Zeitler's recommendation to succeed him — Hattie Liechty of Mount Pleasant — but Zeitler doesn't know if she's interested.

"She just graduated from Simpson last year.," Zeitler said. "She's a teacher down at the school. She's played college volleyball and first year out she's done a nice job. She knows the game. There will be six seniors next year again. They haven't had a lot of playing experience but you put (Isabel) Manning back with them and the nucleus is starting your first year. I want the program to succeed. We've come this far. There's a lot of excitement."

The All-Stars are:

BLUE TEAM — Angel Baylark (Burlington), Selena Sayre (Van Buren), Grace Davidson (Van Buren), Gracie Pumphrey (Fort Madison), Addie Pry (New London), Addison Six (Washington), Ruthie Jahn (Mediapolis), Rachael Kennedy (Mediapolis), Kaylynn Summers (Central Lee), Laney Graber (WACO) and Olivia Moehle (Mediapolis). Coaches — Amy Cook (Central Lee) and Amber Taeger (Burlington).

RED TEAM — Kylie May (Burlington), Jillian Wiseman (Fort Madison), Peighton Davis (Burlington), Maille Sheerin (Holy Trinity), Maddie Cloke (Cardinal), Avery Hopper (Holy Trinity), Helaina Hillyard (Mediapolis), Ellie Gerber (Mediapolis), Taryn Scheurermann (Van Buren), Logan Schmitt (Van Buren) and Makenzie Springsteen (Mediapolis). Coaches — Jay Coble (WACO) and Matt Zeitler (Van Buren).