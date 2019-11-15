Nebraska junior outside hitter Lexi Sun has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Second Team.



A native of Encinitas, California, Sun has a 3.31 GPA majoring in communication studies. This season, she leads NU with 3.61 kills per set and is hitting .291. In conference play, Sun is putting up 3.59 kills per set and hitting .305. She has double-digit kills in 14 of 15 Big Ten matches.



The Nebraska volleyball program has placed a student-athlete on the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team five years in a row.