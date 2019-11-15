Brock Purdy can pick out a few formative experiences that have shaped his football career.

As a high school standout, the tough losses almost always revealed more than big wins. The same has been true since he took over as the starting quarterback at Iowa State, especially recently.

Three inconsistent quarters at Baylor and a fourth-quarter disappointment against Oklahoma State were the bookends to some phenomenal performances, but ever the perfectionist, Purdy wasn't satisfied.

And even in the lowest of low moments, he would not give in to the frustration.

One of the greatest intangible traits Purdy has is to remain even-keeled through any situation, whether it's a good moment or a bad one. That's how ISU had chances in close Big 12 losses, and it's how it'll have a chance to salvage some disappointing endings in the final three games.

“I've just learned over the years,” Purdy said ahead of ISU's game against Texas (2:30 p.m./FS1). “I'm 19 years old and a sophomore, and I still have a lot more to grow and learn from, but poise and being poised and under control when things are on the line, I take pride in.”

Purdy has been one of the top quarterbacks in the nation this season, ranks top-five nationally in total offense, is a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist and has led two fourth-quarter efforts — down three scores in each — that were within a few plays of producing wins.

Frustration of the close calls and what-ifs would be natural, and even understandable, for any player, especially a young one.

That's not how Purdy sees it.

Just because Purdy isn't visibly rattled on the sidelines or demonstrative in his frustrations, he fully realizes how close the Cyclones (5-4, 3-3) have been to realizing its over-arching goals on the season.

Any time he starts to think big picture, however, Purdy is always able to reel himself back in and stay in the moment. The confidence he exudes has an influence on everyone else.

“He's just one of those guys that's got 'it,'” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “Whatever 'it' is, it's really personal, he wants to be the best, he's always trying to find ways to better himself and he's never satisfied with what he's done, positive or negative.

“I really appreciate that about him. That's a sign of greatness is when you've got those character traits, and Brock enables all those things.”

Said ISU offensive coordinator Tom Manning: “I haven't come across too many guys that play his position at a young age that function like him. I haven't personally been around a guy at his age. I've been around good players, but I don't know if I've been around a guy that has the emotional maturity to be able to handle the situations.”

Each game has brought its own unique set of challenges. This season, Purdy was one fumble recovery against Northern Iowa away from an 0-1 start.

The 100-plus rushing yards against TCU were a deviation from a typical game, as were the 62 pass attempts against Oklahoma State. In each one, though, Purdy has been able to pull something away to inform his next performance, usually with the stabilizing voice of Campbell in the background.

In the aftermath of the one-point loss at Oklahoma, in which Purdy generated 20 points off two Sooners turnovers and was a two-point conversion away from pulling off an upset, he was pulled aside by Campbell.

Next to the ISU locker room in Norman, just off the news conference room, Purdy stood and listened to Campbell go over the game. It ended with a hug, an understanding of how to move forward, and most of all, showed complete trust in one another.

“That's pretty impressive for a young guy to be able to at least have those communication skills (late in games),” Campbell said. “What you'll see is that growth. 'I wanted to grow, I wanted to take ownership.' Man, you call it whatever you like, we'll roll with it at some point. That's grown immensely through this football season. Those experiences give him confidence to continue to grow that way. All positive from there.”

Perhaps the first sizable learning opportunity Purdy had, which originated from an adverse experience, was the last time he stepped on the field against Texas (6-3, 4-2).

In what looked like a play-in game for the Big 12 championship last season in Austin, the Longhorns' defense affected Purdy early and often, holding him to 10 of 23 passing for 130 yards and an interception.

There were lessons Purdy learned there that are clear as day almost a year later.

“We won all those games in a row, and then we go into that game just trying not to lose, going into an environment like that,” Purdy said. “My mind-set really, I learned from that and understood how I was thinking in that game.

“From that game on, I made sure that I should be thinking that way on certain plays, and I should be thinking that going into a game.

“I was just telling myself, 'Don't do this, don't do that,' rather than playing my game and trusting my guys and saying, 'Let's go and take it.' That's a huge difference if your mind-set is in the right place or if it's not.”

Texas coaches see that growth in Purdy, too, and even see similarities between the Gilbert, Ariz., native and Longhorns junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Both players, Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando said, have the same approach to the game.

“They're always trying to make a play,” Orlando said. “Then (Purdy's) got accuracy and gets the ball out of his hands really, really quick. It's hard to get to him. He's grown up.

“He's going to be a monster next year and the following year. He's one his way right now. He has a command of what's going on right now. They've done a really good job of his development.”

More important than Purdy's own development is the trust he has been able to inspire within his teammates. Wherever he takes ISU in these final three games, that won't be a foundation that shakes easily. The reverence his teammates have for him, even the older ones, are solid.

“He's the same guy every day,” redshirt junior tight end Chase Allen said. “He's a killer. He's got ice in his veins. I'm never worried about Brock.”