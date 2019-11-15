The sixth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team hosts Iowa on Saturday at 7 p.m at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Saturday's match is Military Appreciation Night. The match will be televised on NET and streamed on BTNPlus.com and the BTN+ app.

Saturday's match can be heard on Husker Sports Network radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and also on the official Huskers app. John Baylor is in his 26th season doing play-by-play for the Husker volleyball program. Lauren (Cook) West, a former All-America setter for the Huskers, will provide color commentary.



Series History

• Nebraska is 30-0 all-time against Iowa. The Huskers won 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 at Iowa a week ago. Nebraska hit .409 in that match, and Lexi Sun had 14 kills on .444 hitting. NU beat Iowa twice last year, though Iowa did take a set off the Huskers for the first time since 1987.



Coaches

• John Cook: 20th year at Nebraska (581-79); 27th year overall (742-152)

• Vicki Brown: 1st year at Iowa (9-17)