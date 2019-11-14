The Nebraska men's basketball team hopes the third time is the charm this Friday evening, as the Huskers host South Dakota State. Tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena is slated for 8 p.m., and Friday's game is sold out. Any returned tickets, if available, will be available at the PBA Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff.



Friday's matchup will be carried nationally on BTN with Chris Vosters and Nick Bahe on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.



Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield-IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.



Nebraska (0-2) had plenty of chances against Southern Utah before dropping a 79-78 heartbreaker to the Thunderbirds on Nov. 9. The Huskers had opportunites with go-ahead baskets in the final seconds of both overtime periods, but could not capitalize before Cameron Oluyitan's basket with 3.5 seconds remaining gave the visitors the win. Sophomore Cam Mack's final attempt rolled off the rim at the buzzer in the second overtime.



The loss overshadowed the performances of Mack and freshman Kevin Cross. Mack tallied 13 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in 41 minutes, as his 11 assists were the most by a Husker since 2010. Mack also flirted with a double-double in the opener against UC Riverside. Cross led NU with 19 points off the bench on 8-of-15 shooting and snared five rebounds. His 19-point performance was the most by a Husker freshman since 2013.



Mack's 12.0 ppg leads a balanced attack which has seen four players average double figures in the early going. NU, which returned just 2.0 ppg from last year's roster, will look to generate more offense, shooting just 34 percent from the field in its first two contests.



South Dakota State (3-1) wraps up a three-game road trip Friday night, as the Jackrabbits fell at USC, 84-66, on Tuesday evening. Douglas Wilson had a team-high 15 points while David Wingett added 10 points off the bench as the Jackrabbits saw their three-game win streak snapped.