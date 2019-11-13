Eighth-ranked Van Buren County plays third-ranked Dyersville Beckman.

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Van Buren County High School volleyball team hasn't back down from a challenge yet.

The Warriors aren't about to start now.

Eighth-ranked Van Buren (32-4) plays third-ranked Dyersville Beckman (40-8) in a Class 2A state quarterfinal match at 2 p.m. today at the U.S. Cellular Center.

It will be the first trip to state in program history for the Warriors, while it will be the third-straight state appearance for the Trailblazers, who played in the semifinals a year ago.

The Trailblazers feature 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter Jada Wills, a Drake recruit who was a two-time Class 5A second team all-state player for Dubuque Hempstead the last two seasons.

None of which fazes the Warriors, who come in riding the wings of an 11-match winning streak.

"They're not feeling any pressure. They're just playing another game. They know that when she's done, she's done. We accomplished our goal. We never had a goal to win the state volleyball tournament. That was never a goal. That's a bonus if you get it. We got where we want to be. From now on it's just playing another game," Van Buren coach Matt Zeitler said. "It's no different than going up and playing Xavier. It's just a game. If we do lose it, yeah, it's over. But if we go play the game and lose, we go to basketball the next day. But they accomplished what they wanted to do and I guess I did, too. There was a little bucket list. People said we couldn't do it in volleyball and here we are, sitting at the state tournament. Someone has to guide them. They can't do it themselves."

"Now that the pressure is off, we're just going to go out and play our best. Obviously we're going to try to get as far as we can. No one wants to see the season end. We've accomplished everything we've wanted to this season, so everything beyond this is just going to be a bonus," Van Buren senior outside hitter Grace Davidson said.



"I hope we upset Beckman Catholic. I'm hoping to see everyone come up and support us because they cancelled school so that we should have a pretty good crowd going with us. I'm excited to cheer on my team and play on the floor because that's been one of our biggest goals since we were younger," Van Buren senior middle hitter Chloe Davidson said.

Van Buren's main focus will be Wills, who is averaging 4.02 kills per set. Paige McDermott and Kiersten Schmitt also present challenges at the net for the Trailblazers, who are averaging 2.85 blocks per set.

"Jada is a very talented young lady. She will graduate at the semester and begin working on her college career," Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. "We have a lot of talented kids in our program. We have a nice club team and the kids play volleyball all year. Success breeds success. Jada is a great player, but we have a lot of nice pieces around her."

"They have a good outside. It's Beckman volleyball. It's just like Holy Trinity volleyball. Four or five graduate and guess what? They've got another four or five seniors again this year. They'll have another four next year," Zeitler said. "They have a lot of kids out there in an area where club volleyball is a big deal. So you can take a sophomore who didn't play varsity and just played JV and the next year they are a star on varsity. That's the turnover you have at a school like that."

Van Buren has plenty of firepower of its own. Senior outside hitter Selena Sayre is averaging 5.16 kills per set, while Grace Davison is averaging 3.13 kills per set. Taryn Scheuermann, a 6-3 senior middle, is averaging 2.72 kills and 1.04 blocks per set and can be a difference maker. Junior libero Isabel Manning is averaging 6.14 digs per set, tops in the 2A field.

Defense will be key for the Warriors, who will need to put up a strong block to slow down Wills and company to have a shot.

"I really don't know much about (Van Buren)," Troutman said. "We will worry about ourselves. Some people worry too much about what the other team is going to do. If you control what you can control and react to what the other team is doing, you have a good chance to win."

"I think numbers-wise we're about two peas in a pod. The only thing we've got probably one more hitter than they do and we have a blocker. Sometimes when teams are good blockers, they don't like getting blocked back very well. That might be a big part of the game," Zeitler said. "We can't go on four or five-point lulls where they score or we're done. They play good enough volleyball that we won't do that. We want them to do that. Still, I think we're not going to change anything. We'll try to play our game and play defense against them. It looks like we line up and we're about the same kind of teams. They have a good right side and we have a good middle. That looks like the differences."