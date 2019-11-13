Following their final regular-season home match which was a sweep over Culver-Stockton (Mo.), the Peru State athletic department, fans, and others saluted the three-member senior volleyball class.



The Bobcat coaches recognized each senior with a gift as they were introduced along with their parents, friends, and/or siblings. The seniors were introduced in order of their time in a Peru State uniform. The information listed under each senior is a combination of what was shared about each senior that night, as well as, as the information which was in the program insert.



#2 Darlene Quinonez Holguin

Darlene Quinonez Holguin is the first Bobcat senior to be recognized tonight. Escorting Darlene today are her mother Ramona, older sister and former Bobcat player Cristal, and her little brother and sister. Darlene came to Peru State after playing two years at Pratt Community College in Kansas. Darlene red-shirted one year and has started the past two years as a setter. In her two years, Darlene has played in 235 sets. She has 110 kills, 980 assists, 58 service aces, and 439 digs. Darlene is just outside the top 15 in career record assists at this point. She was a Daktronics-NAIA and Heart Scholar-Athlete and will be again.



(Program insert information) – Coming to Peru from the city which has a motto of "I saw you in La Feria" - Anthony, N.M. - is Darlene Quinonez Holguin. The daugher of Ramona Holguin graduated from Gadsden High School and played at Pratt (Kan.) Community College before transferring to Peru State. The management and marketing major plans to move to Seattle upon graduation and work for a large firm. After a couple of years, Darlene wants to open up her own business. Darlene's favorite Bobcat moments are playing in the spring tournament the first year she arrived when the Bobcats only had six players and then beat a number of teams. In addition, she enjoyed having the opportunity to play one more year with her best friend Cami!



#4 Mallory Matthies

Our second senior being recognized tonight is Mallory Matthies who came to Peru State from Omaha Roncalli High School. She is being escorted this afternoon by her parents Brett and Marsha. This is Mallory's fourth year on the team and she has played three seasons after red-shirting as a freshman. Career-wise, Mallory has 352 kills – 178 of which have come this season which is second on the team. In addition, she has had 51 assists, 107 digs, ten solo blocks, and 72 block assists. She was a Daktronics-NAIA and Heart Scholar-Athlete and will be again. Also, Mallory has been a member of the Peru Association for Student Athletes for a couple of years.



(Program insert information) – Mallory Matthies hails from Nebraska's largest city – Omaha. The daughter of Brett and Marsha Matthies graduated from Roncalli Catholic High School. Mallory is an elementary education and K-6 special education major. Her plans upon graduation are to seek a teaching job in the Bellevue/Omaha area. Mallory's favorite Bobcat moment is the whole team dancing to the Cupid Shuffle in the aisle of the bus during a long ride.



#5 Claire Cudney

Our last senior to be recognized today is Claire Cudney who came to Bobcat land from Marysville, Kansas. A four-year member of the team who has started the past three season, Claire is being escorted by her parents Leo and Laurie Cudney. Presently, Claire is the team's leader in kills with 310 and in digs with 458. For her career, she has played in 345 games. Claire has amassed 619 kills, 51 assists, 47 service aces, 1,110 digs, ten solo blocks, and 57 block assists. Last year, she played as the libero and had 596 digs which was 18th for a single season. Claire will finish just outside the top 20 in career digs at the end of her career. Last year, she was twice named the Heart Defender of the Week with the biggest highlight coming with her having 51 digs in the Bobcats' upset of Mount Mercy (Iowa). This was the top in the NAIA all year. In addition, she earned Heart all-conference honorable mention. Like Darlene and Mallory, Claire is a Daktronics-NAIA and Heart Scholar-Athlete and will be one again this season. Finally, she is not done with her athletic career as she will be joining the basketball team once volleyball is done.



(Program insert information) – Hailing from a city which is located on the Oregon Trail and on the route of the Pony Express – Marysville, Kan., is Claire Cudney. The Marysville High School graduate is the daughter of Leo and Laurie Cudney. Claire is an early childhood education major including supplements of special education and English as a Second Language. Upon graduation, Claire plans to move to Sabetha, Kan., and securing a job as either a kindergarten or first grade teacher. Her favorite Bobcat moments have been the bus rides where the air conditioner stops working and the bus breaks down a few miles from Peru which allowed for some team bonding.