Ellie Wilkinson of the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca cross country team placed 14th at the state meet at Kearney on Friday, Oct. 25. The state accomplishment represented the second time Wilkinson has earned a medal during state cross country.
Wilkinson scored second state CC medal of Syracuse career
Ellie Wilkinson of the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca cross country team placed 14th at the state meet at Kearney on Friday, Oct. 25. The state accomplishment represented the second time Wilkinson has earned a medal during state cross country.