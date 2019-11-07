They needed a sweep and they got it. The Peru State volleyball team went to Canton, Mo., Tuesday night and they swept Culver-Stockton (C-SC) 25-22, 25-18, 25-20.



With the sweep, the Bobcats earned a berth in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Postseason Championship on Saturday. They will face Central Methodist in Fayette, Mo., at 4 p.m.



Peru State improved to 11-24 overall and more importantly 7-11 in the Heart North. The sweep of the Wildcats gave them the fourth spot in the North Division over William Penn as both team finished 7-11. However, the Bobcats had a 5-3 sets edge over the Statesmen to claim the postseason spot.



Culver-Stockton's season ended with a 10-19 season record and a 4-14 Heart mark.



The match was almost a reversal of when the Wildcats had swept the Bobcats in Peru a couple of weeks ago.



First Set Action



C-SC scored the first four points of the set forcing a quick timeout by the Bobcats. A kill from Alexandra Chavarria (Hollister, Calif.) on an assist from Cassie Davis (Colorado Springs, Colo.) put the Bobcats on the board.



The Wildcats would maintain their lead until another Chavarria/Davis combination would knot it up at 10-10. Once again, Culver-Stockton would run off a string of points and led 15-10.



The Bobcats would put together a run of five points themselves which started with a kill from Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) on an assist from Davis. Later, another Chavarria/Davis hook-up tied it at 15-15.



Peru State would finally go ahead at 17-16 with a kill from Mallory Matthies (Omaha) on an assist from Darlene Quinonez Holguin (Anthony, N.M.). Then a kill from Savanna Davis (Anchorage, Alaska) from Quinonez Holguin gave the Bobcats a two-point advantage. However, Culver-Stockton was not done and would score four straight points to lead 20-18.



The Bobcats would then rattle off six straight points starting with a kill from S. Davis from Quinonez Holguin and then a setting error by the Wildcats. After it was 24-20, the Wildcats scored twice before having an attack error which gave Peru State the first set win.



Second Set Action



The Wildcats scored the first point of the second set, but gave the Bobcats their first point on a ball handling error. S. Davis followed with a kill from C. Davis and the Bobcats never trailed from that point on, although Culver-Stockton later tied it at 5-5.



That tie was broken by a kill from Matthies on an assist from Quinonez Holguin. Later, a Cudney kill from C. Davis made it 15-8, Peru State's largest lead to that point.



A kill by Chavarria from C. Davis ended the set with the Bobcats winning 25-18.



Third Set Action



The Bobcats had another slow start to the third set as Culver-Stockton scored the first four points. A kill from Cudney off an assist from Davis gave the Bobcats their first point.



Culver-Stockton would maintain the lead again until it was tied at 10-10 after Tyra Mollhoff (Lincoln) got a kill from C. Davis. An attack error on the Wildcats gave Peru State the lead for good in the match.



Matthies would end the game with a kill on an assist from Quinonez Holguin propelling the Bobcats into the Heart postseason tournament.



Team Statistics



Neither team hit the ball particularly well, but the Bobcats did finish with 38 kills and hit .165 while Culver-Stockton had 30 kills and hit .119.



One of the biggest differences in the contest was the Bobcats had 11 service aces and five errors while Culver-Stockton did not have a single ace serve.



Peru State finished with 52 digs and five total blocks while C-SC had 42 digs and eight total blocks.



Peru Individual Statistics



Chavarria was the only Bobcat to finish in double-digit kills as she had 11 and hit .346. S. Davis finished with seven while Cudney and Matthies each had six kills. Pyper Roseberry (Ralston) finished with five kills.



C. Davis led the team with 23 kills while Quinonez Holguin added 14.



Sarah Brown (Seward) had four service aces while Quinonez Holguin finished with three. Cheyenne Birkle (Holden, Mo.) added two aces with Cudney and Alexis Cox (Brighton, Colo.) each adding one.



Brown and Cox each had ten digs while Cudney finished with nine. Birkle was credited with seven and C. Davis finished with six.



Cudney and Mollhoff each had one solo block. Chavarria and S. Davis each had two block assists while Mollhoff and Roseberry each adding one block assist.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State will be facing Central Methodist in the first round of the Heart Postseason Championship on Saturday. Earlier in the season, the Eagles had swept the Bobcats, but Peru State played CMU close during the last two sets.



With a win, the Bobcats would face the winner of Clarke (Iowa) versus MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.