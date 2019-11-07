The biggest difference in this game was the shooting percentage of the teams. Peru State shot .403 from the field while the University of St. Mary (USM) shot only .266 from the field. Peru State almost doubled them on the boards controlling that margin with 62-36 in rebounds.



All of this helped the Bobcats to a road win in Leavenworth, Kan., as the 'Cats came away with a 69-45 victory.



Peru State improved to 1-1 on the season while St. Mary fell to 0-3 after the non-conference game.



First Quarter Action



The first two points of the quarter came from the Spires, and then Brook Maeda (Honolulu) hit a trey with the assist coming from Maria Alcantara (Recife, Brazil). Each team would be trading baskets until Maddy McPhillips (Omaha) made a layup to extend the lead 11-7 with 6:11 left in the quarter. A bucket and then a three-pointer by Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Bellevue) would give Peru State its largest lead of the quarter at 16-7 with 4:22 to go in the first stanza.



The 'Cats would have the lead 18-14 at the end of the first quarter.



Second Quarter Action



USM would get the first points of the second quarter while at the other end, the Bobcats would score on a jumper by Daspin Bruning (Everest, Kan.). This would make the lead 20-16 very early in the second quarter of action. Later Marsh-Contreras scored inside to extend the lead to seven at 31-24.



A trey by Keaundra Washington (Omaha) would extend the Bobcat lead to double digits at 35-24 with 3:11 to go in the half. From that point on, the 'Cats would score seven more points with the final two points coming from Allison Tichy (Bellevue) with 15 seconds on the clock.



The Bobcats would have the lead – 42-24 at halftime.



Third Quarter Action



Marsh-Contreras would open the second half scoring with a bucket to give the Bobcats their first 20-point advantage. The rest of the quarter would basically be trading buckets as the Spires only got as close as 16 once during the third quarter.



After three quarters of play, the Bobcats have a 55-36 lead of USM heading into the fourth quarter.



Fourth Quarter Action



The first points of the fourth quarter came from the Bobcats after Alcantara hit a bucket inside the paint with 8:58 left in the contest.



Later, after Bruning nailed two free throws in the quarter, the Bobcats would extend their lead to 23 with the score of 65-42 half way through the quarter. Another layup for Marsh-Contreras put an exclamation point on the game as the 'Cats had their largest lead of 25 points.



Team Statistics



Peru State connected on 27 of 67 field goals for 40.3%. Also, the Bobcats connected from deep on 6 of 26 for 23.1%. USM made 17 of 64 field goals for 26.6% while being cold from three only hitting 2 of 20 for 10%. At the free throw line the Spires were 9 of 16 for 56.3%.



The Bobcats controlled the game because of the massive rebounding advantage they had against USM. Peru State out-rebounded the Spires 62 to 36 having 24 of them being offensive. The Bobcats handed out nine assists compared to only five assists for St. Mary.



The Bobcats had five blocked shots in the game while St. Mary only could manage to get one of those. Both of the teams each had five steals for the game.



Peru Individual Statistics



The Bobcats had three players reach double figure in points for the game. Marsh-Contreras led the way with a game-high 19 points on 8 of 16 shooting. McPhillips added 12 on 5 of 12 shooting. Anjanae Simms (St. Louis) added ten points on a hot shooting day for her making 4 of 5 shots.



Simms was the only player to have recorded a double-double in the game. She had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Marsh-Contreras added while rebounds while Bruning nabbed seven. Giovanna Silva (Brazilia, Brazil) and Washington each grabbed six boards apiece.



Alcantara and Reagan Kirkwood (Valley Falls, Kan.) each dished out two assists to lead the team. Bruning blocked three shots while Marsh-Contreras blocked two.



Alcantara, Marsh-Contreras, Tichy, Silva, and Kirkwood each had one steal.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State will play on the road Friday, Nov. 8, when they will face Park University in Parkville, Mo., at 7 p.m. The Pirates have started the season with a 2-0 mark.



Then the 'Cats will play two exhibition games versus the University of Nebraska Omaha (Nov. 11) and Wayne State College (Nov. 13). The exhibition games will be played before their first home game and first conference game of the year when Culver-Stockton (Mo.) comes to town on Nov. 16 at 4 p.m.